Covid News Live: China non-committal on timeline for return of Indian students

Coronavirus News and Live Updates: China said on that it was considering a “coordinated” arrangement for the return of foreign students, but remained non-committal on a definite timeline to allow them, including over 23,000 Indians, who are stuck back home for the past two years due to Beijing’s Covid-19 visa bans.

To a question on when China will permit the stranded Indian students and what is hindering Beijing to allow them, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian merely reiterated what his ministry has been saying for over a year that Beijing wants an orderly return of the students as per the safety protocols of Covid-19. “I can tell you that the Chinese government attaches great importance to the issue of foreign students returning to China for their studies,” Zhao said.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha was informed that as many as 142,55,22,208 doses of Covishield, 23,85,86,688 doses of Covaxin and 12,09,124 doses of Sputnik V have been administered to eligible beneficiaries till February 3. As of February 3, 2022, a total of 89.73 crore (95.6 per cent) adult population aged 18 years and above have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 71.80 crore (76.5 per cent) have got both the doses, Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply.