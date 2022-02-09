scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 09, 2022
Covid News Live: China non-committal on timeline for return of Indian students

Covid News Live: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that Beijing wants an orderly return of the students as per the safety protocols of Covid-19.

By: Express Web Desk
Updated: February 9, 2022 9:16:37 am
A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a teenager in Surat. (PTI)

Coronavirus News and Live Updates: China said on that it was considering a “coordinated” arrangement for the return of foreign students, but remained non-committal on a definite timeline to allow them, including over 23,000 Indians, who are stuck back home for the past two years due to Beijing’s Covid-19 visa bans.

To a question on when China will permit the stranded Indian students and what is hindering Beijing to allow them, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian merely reiterated what his ministry has been saying for over a year that Beijing wants an orderly return of the students as per the safety protocols of Covid-19. “I can tell you that the Chinese government attaches great importance to the issue of foreign students returning to China for their studies,” Zhao said.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha was informed that as many as 142,55,22,208 doses of Covishield, 23,85,86,688 doses of Covaxin and 12,09,124 doses of Sputnik V have been administered to eligible beneficiaries till February 3. As of February 3, 2022, a total of 89.73 crore (95.6 per cent) adult population aged 18 years and above have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 71.80 crore (76.5 per cent) have got both the doses, Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply.

Live Blog

Covid-19 News Live: Amid trucker protests, Ottawa-based High Commission of India issued an advisory and started a helpline number for Indian citizens who are in Canada or scheduled to visit the country

09:16 (IST)09 Feb 2022
China non-committal on timeline for return of Indian students

China said on that it was considering a “coordinated” arrangement for the return of foreign students, but remained non-committal on a definite timeline to allow them, including over 23,000 Indians, who are stuck back home for the past two years due to Beijing’s Covid-19 visa bans.

To a question on when China will permit the stranded Indian students and what is hindering Beijing to allow them, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian merely reiterated what his ministry has been saying for over a year that Beijing wants an orderly return of the students as per the safety protocols of Covid-19. “I can tell you that the Chinese government attaches great importance to the issue of foreign students returning to China for their studies,” Zhao said.

09:15 (IST)09 Feb 2022
Over 70% of India's adult population double vaccinated, MoS (Health) informs RS

The Rajya Sabha was informed that as many as 142,55,22,208 doses of Covishield, 23,85,86,688 doses of Covaxin and 12,09,124 doses of Sputnik V have been administered to eligible beneficiaries till February 3.

As of February 3, 2022, a total of 89.73 crore (95.6 per cent) adult population aged 18 years and above have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 71.80 crore (76.5 per cent) have got both the doses, Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply.

Canadian lawmakers expressed increasing worry about the economic effects of disruptive demonstrations after the busiest border crossing between the US and Canada became partially blocked by truckers protesting vaccine mandates and other Covid-19 restrictions. The blockade at the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, prevented traffic from entering Canada while some US-bound traffic was still moving, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said, calling the bridge “one of the most important border crossings in the world." It carries 25 per cent of all trade between Canada and the United States.

A woman crosses the street in front of vehicles parked as part of the trucker protest. (AP)

Meanwhile, China has ordered inhabitants of the southern city of Baise to stay home and suspended transportation links amid a surge in Covid-19 cases at least partly linked to the omicron variant.

The city has become the latest to be placed under lockdown in keeping with China’s “zero-tolerance” approach to the pandemic. The policy requires strict measures be applied even when only a small number of cases have been found. A major concern is preventing outbreaks during the ongoing Beijing Winter Olympic Games. No new cases were reported in the Chinese capital on Tuesday.

