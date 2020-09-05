Amidst demand surge, Indian Railways to allow operation of 80 more trains from Sept 12

The bookings for the trains will start on September 10. Most of the trains have a frequency of daily runs, while there are weekly and biweekly trains as well.

Witnessing a surge in demand, Railways has decided to run 80 more trains on various routes across India from September 12, including a Vande Bharat Express, a Shatabdi and a weekly Shramik train. The transporter will also run “clones” of those trains which see heavy demand, to clear waiting lists in the future.

“The average occupancy of the trains running right now has risen to 80-85 per cent. There are trains which are running with waiting lists as well. So we have decided to run 80, or 40 pairs of additional trains,” VK Yadav, Chairman and CEO of Railway Board said Saturday.

“Any train where waiting lists are for over 10-12 days, we will run an additional ‘clone train’,” Yadav said.

The bookings for the trains will start on September 10. Most of the trains have a frequency of daily runs, while there are weekly and biweekly trains as well.

The resumed services include the two Vande Bharat Express trains from Delhi to Varanasi and a host of trains connecting states like Bihar, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, and West Bengal on key routes.

“Our future endeavour will be to keep monitoring the occupancy patterns of the trains so that whenever we witness a surge in demand for a particular train leading to waiting lists, we will run a clone train there to clear the rush,” Yadav said.

The weekly Shramik train has been rolled out between Valsad in Maharashtra and Muzaffarpur in Gujarat.

“We have selected these trains keeping the prevailing demand pattern in mind. Migrant labourers and others have been travelling on these routes,” he said.

