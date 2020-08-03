Covid-negative, distressed international passengers exempt from institutional quarantine

The revised guidelines also state that on arrival and after thermal screening, the passengers who have been exempted from institutional quarantine will have to show the same to the “respective State Counters” on their cell phones, before being allowed home quarantine for 14 days. (File) The revised guidelines also state that on arrival and after thermal screening, the passengers who have been exempted from institutional quarantine will have to show the same to the “respective State Counters” on their cell phones, before being allowed home quarantine for 14 days. (File)

The Centre on Sunday issued revised guidelines for international travelers, exempting them from the seven-day paid institutional quarantine if they submit a negative report of an RT-PCR test conducted hours prior to undertaking the journey.

“Travelers may also seek exemption from institutional quarantine by submitting a negative RT-PCR test report on arrival. This test should have been conducted within 96 hours prior to undertaking the journey. The test report should be uploaded on the portal for consideration. Each passenger shall also submit a declaration with respect to the authenticity of the report and will be liable for criminal prosecution if found otherwise. The test report could also be produced upon arrival at the point of entry airport in India,” the revised guidelines state.

If the travelers, on arrival, do not submit a negative test report, the guidelines mandate 14-day quarantine: seven days paid quarantine, followed by seven days of isolation at home with self-monitoring of health. “Only for compelling reasons/cases of human distress such as pregnancy, death in the family, serious illness and parent(s) with children of the age of 10 years or below, home quarantine may be permitted for 14 days,” the guidelines state.

Meanwhile, the revised guidelines also state that on arrival and after thermal screening, the passengers who have been exempted from institutional quarantine will have to show the same to the “respective State Counters” on their cell phones, before being allowed home quarantine for 14 days.

