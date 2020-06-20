scorecardresearch
Covid-negative certificate for NRIs: SC declines to interfere with Kerala order

A plea by petitioner K S R Menon contended that the state government order had created two classes of citizens, as those returning via the Vande Bharat mission were not required to carry any such certificate.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Updated: June 20, 2020 4:44:05 am
The Supreme Court on Friday declined to interfere with a Kerala government direction requiring NRIs returning to the state via private chartered flights from West Asian countries to carry a Covid-negative certificate.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, S K Kaul and M R Shah wondered how the court could interfere with the policy decision of the state.

It asked the petitioner to approach the state government and Ministry of External Affairs.

