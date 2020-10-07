Covid management protocol on ayurveda, yoga out

The protocol recommends 10 mg ‘Vasavaleha’ for patients showing symptoms to hypoxia and 10 ml of liquid ‘Kanakasava’ for patients showing mild symptoms of breathlessness. (File)

The Centre on Tuesday released a detailed clinical management protocol on Ayurveda and Yoga for the management of coronairus infection for asymptomatic patients and those showing mild symptoms, including management of post-Covid complications with the use of traditional medicinal herbs.

The national protocol says that the detailed recommendations are based on three aspects: empirical evidence and biological plausibility; emerging trends of ongoing clinical studies; and knowledge from Ayurveda classics and experience from clinical practices.

The protocol, however, states that it is only a “general advisory”, and that attending physicians “need to use their discretion to select the drugs based upon the stage of disease, symptom complex and availability of the medicines”. It states: “The recommended formulations in this attempt are in addition to standard approaches of care and prevention as well as other Ayurvedic approaches recommended for prevention earlier. Moderate to severe COVID-19 individuals may have informed choice of treatment options.”

Referring to the protocol, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Commendable effort, which places emphasis on building immunity, remaining healthy and making the fight against Covid-19 stronger.”

Releasing the protocol, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said: “This protocol dealing with preventive and prophylactic measures is a significant step not only in management of Covid-19 but also in making traditional knowledge relevant to solving problems of the modern time.” The protocol recommends loosening exercises, breathing exercises, pranayama and kriya as part of the yoga protocol for “primary prevention” of Covid-19. It states that these have to be practiced to improve respiratory and cardiac efficiency, reduce stress and anxiety, and to enhance immunity.

As prophylactic care for the high-risk population and primary contacts, the protocol recommends medicinal herb ‘Ashwagandha’ and ‘Guduchi Ghana Vati’, a preparation from aqueous of extract of Ayurvedic herb Guduchi (heart-leaved moon seed). It recommends a dose of 500 mg extract or 1-3 gram powder twice daily with warm water one month. It also recommends 10 grams of ‘Chyawanaprash’ with warm water or milk once a day.

In asymptomatic patients, the protocol again recommends Guduchi Ghana Vati and Guduchi with Pippali, the long pepper. It says these are recommended for “prevention of disease progression” to symptomatic and severe form and to “improve recovery rate”.

In the case of Guduchi with Pippali, 375 mg daily with warm water for 15 days is recommended.

In patients with mild symptoms, the protocol recommends ‘Guduchi’ with ‘Pippali’ and 500 mg of AYUSH 64, to be taken twice a day for 15 days. It says it is for symptomatic management of fever, headache, tiredness dry cough, sore throat and nasal congestion.

The protocol recommends 10 mg ‘Vasavaleha’ for patients showing symptoms to hypoxia and 10 ml of liquid ‘Kanakasava’ for patients showing mild symptoms of breathlessness. It recommends ‘Ashwagandha’, ‘Chyawanprash’, and poly-herbal formulation ‘rasayana churna’ for post-infection management to prevent lung complications such as fibrosis.

