Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Covid management: India to host meet with SAARC countries

Government sources said that nine SAARC nations, including Pakistan, will participate in the workshop on ‘COVID-19 Management:

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
February 18, 2021 3:16:32 am
Experience, Good Practices and Way Forward' that will be chaired by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

India on Thursday will host a secretary-level virtual meeting on Covid-19 management with South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries.

Experience, Good Practices and Way Forward’ that will be chaired by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

