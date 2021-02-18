Covid management: India to host meet with SAARC countries

0 Comment(s) *
India on Thursday will host a secretary-level virtual meeting on Covid-19 management with South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries.
Government sources said that nine SAARC nations, including Pakistan, will participate in the workshop on ‘COVID-19 Management:
Experience, Good Practices and Way Forward’ that will be chaired by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.
