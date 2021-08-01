In fresh Covid guidelines, J&K government says all educational institutions will remain closed till further orders

A total of 145 Covid cases were reported in the Union Territory in the last 24 hours, including 48 from Jammu division and 97 from Kashmir Valley. (File)

The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued fresh guidelines on Covid containment in the Union Territory saying that all schools, colleges and other educational institutions, including coaching centres, shall remain closed till further orders.

However, they are permitted to seek personal attendance of a limited number of vaccinated staff for administrative purposes, read an order issued here. Pointing out that night curfew shall continue to remain in force in all districts of the Union Territory from 8pm to 7am, it said that the maximum number of people permitted to attend any indoor or outdoor gathering will be restricted to 25.

The decision was taken after a detailed review of the current Covid situation in Jammu and Kashmir by the Chief Secretary with Additional Chief Secretary (health), Principal Secretary (home), Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, SPs and other officers.

A total of 145 Covid cases were reported in the Union Territory in the last 24 hours, including 48 from Jammu division and 97 from Kashmir Valley. One Covid-related death was reported from the Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu.