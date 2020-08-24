AYUSH minister Shripad Naik, infected with Covid, ‘may have to move to Delhi’ for treatment

Naik had tested positive for Covid-19 on August 12. (File)

A couple of days after the Goa government admitted to the critical nature of Union AYUSH minister Shripad Naik’s health condition, PTI quoted state chief minister Pramod Sawant as saying that his oxygen saturation levels dropped Monday.

“The health condition of Naik is stable all along but his oxygen levels dropped on Monday after which a medical review was done,” Sawant was quoted as saying.

Sawant also stated that a team of doctors from AIIMs, Delhi, will take stock of his health at night. He added that teams from Command Hospital, New Delhi, and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will be arriving in Goa tonight to take stock of Naik’s medical condition.

The team will decide whether to shift Naik to Delhi for further treatment. A senior health department official told PTI that Naik’s health ‘fluctuated’ in afternoon.

With Ganesh festivities across the state, Goa’s health machinery is up against a huge challenge. Goa is facing a shortage of nurses, as they now require experienced nurses in ICUs, and at least one nurse for every four beds in Covid facilities.

