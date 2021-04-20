Covid-infected MP doctor airlifted to Hyderabad after CM Chouhan steps in

A team of doctors from Hyderabad reached Sagar on Friday night and inspected Dr Mishra, after which it was decided that he would need a transplant.

A 40-year-old pulmonologist posted in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district was airlifted to Hyderabad on Monday with aid from the state government to undergo a lung transplant after his health deteriorated days after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asked officials, including district collector Deepak Jain, to arrange for Dr Satyendra Mishra’s movement from Sagar to Bhopal through a green corridor – he was airlifted to Hyderabad from the state capital.

Dr Mishra, assistant professor at pulmonary and tuberculosis department at the state-run Bundelkhand Medical College in Sagar, is said to have contracted the virus while attending to patients at the hospital. He was undergoing treatment at Bhagyoday Hospital, a private healthcare in Sagar whose Covid care unit was also set up following the doctor’s interventions.

Dr Mishra was undergoing treatment under Dr Saurabh Jain and was said to have been in stable condition until Friday night. According to Shailendra Jain, BJP MLA from Sagar, Dr Mishra hoped to recover at Sagar itself but on Saturday morning his condition worsened and it came to light that 85-90 per cent of his lungs had suffered damage.

A team of doctors from Hyderabad reached Sagar on Friday night and inspected Dr Mishra, after which it was decided that he would need a transplant. The MLA then requested CM Chouhan to intervene. Within the next two hours permission to airlift the doctor in an air ambulance was received, and the state government paid Rs 18.25 lakh, the cost of sending him to Hyderabad, it was informed.

“Doctors, including Dr Mishra himself, were certain until late Thursday night that he will recover at Sagar. But suddenly his health worsened overnight. We are hoping he will recover soon,” MLA Shailendra Jain said.