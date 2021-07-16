Upward Covid trend in Kerala and Maharashtra cause of grave worry: PM Modi

In a video interaction with Chief Ministers of six states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday pointed out that the increasing numbers of Covid-19 cases in Kerala and Maharashtra are a cause of grave worry.

Urging the CMs to take proactive measures to prevent a third wave, the Prime Minister emphasised on moving forward with the strategy of test, track, treat, and ‘tika (vaccine)’. He also asked them to focus on micro-containment zones.

During his interaction with CMs of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, and Maharashtra – where the number of Covid cases are on the rise— PM Modi said that 80 percent of the new infections in the country last week were reported from these states.

He also emphasised on the need to prevent crowds from gathering at public places and instructed the CMs to take strict measures in this regard.

Speaking of central government aid to the states, Modi said that an emergency Covid-19 response package of more than Rs 23,000 crore was recently released for setting up new ICU beds, to increase testing capacity, and for all other needs.

On Tuesday, after rampant violation of coronavirus norms were reported from hill stations and markets over the last week, the Prime Minister had interacted with chief ministers of eight North-Eastern states and warned that a “third wave will not come on its own”. He said that the key to prevent another surge was not predicting when it would come but adhering strictly to safety protocols.

“It is true that tourism and business have been greatly affected due to corona. But today, I will say very strongly that it is a matter of grave concern to see people without masks in the market and not following the protocol in hill stations. This is not right,” he had said. “And this coronavirus is such a thing that it does not come on its own. It comes if someone goes and brings it. If we take equal care of these things, then we will be able to stop the third wave also.”

On Friday, India reported 38,949 new coronavirus cases and 542 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the country’s total caseload rose to 3.1 crore, while the death toll increased to 4.12 lakh. Active cases presently stand at 4,30,422.