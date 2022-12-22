scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

Health Minister briefs Parliament on Covid: 5 key points from Mansukh Mandaviya’s speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, and several other MPs were seen wearing face masks in Parliament today.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at Parliament House complex, in New Delhi (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Thursday briefed the Lok Sabha on the precautionary measures taken in light of the growing number of Covid-19 cases globally. Mandaviya attended the Lok Sabha session wearing a face mask.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, and several other MPs were seen wearing face masks. Members of both Houses have been advised to wear face masks, use sanitisers and abide by social distancing.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya’s statement on Covid in Parliament: 5 key points

  1. Mandaviya said India has started randomly testing 2% of international travellers from Thursday (December 22). As per a report in the news agency PTI, India has reported at least three cases of Omicron sub-variant BF.7.
  2. All states have been asked to conduct genome sequencing of every Covid case in a timely manner, said the Health Minister. This will help health officials keep track of new variants, if any, that emerge and tackle treatment options for them accordingly. It will also help authorities formulate the best precautionary methods.
  3. The Union Health Minister said that in view of the upcoming festive season, including Christmas and New Year, states have been directed to be alert and create awareness about the necessity of using masks and sanitisers, and to ensure that social distancing is maintained to prevent the spread of the virus.
  4. The ever-changing nature of coronavirus continues to pose danger to global health, Mandaviya said. “From the last few days, Covid cases have been rising in the world, but in India, cases are depleting. We are seeing rising Covid cases and deaths due to it in China,” he said in his speech in Lok Sabha.
  5. The Health Minister also appealed to the public to take the coronavirus vaccine and booster shots. “The health department has been quite proactive in managing the Covid-19 pandemic. The central govt has provided financial assistance to states in fighting against the pandemic. So far, 220 crore Covid vaccine shots have been given,” he informed the Lower House.

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 02:57:50 pm
