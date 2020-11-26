‘Even at lowest efficacy of 60-70%, Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine a viable one’: Serum Institute

AZD1222's average efficacy, combining the two separate dosing regimens, was pegged at around 70 per cent, as per an analysis (Reuters)

Serum institute of India on Thursday said the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, even at the lowest efficacy of 60-70 per cent, was a viable one against the novel coronavirus. The AZD1222 (named Covishield in India) vaccine’s average efficacy, combining the two separate dosing regimens, was pegged at around 70 per cent, as per an analysis.

“Even though the lowest efficacy results are at 60-70%, it is a viable vaccine against the virus. That said, varied age groups with different dosage forms will result in slight variations and efficacy. We must be patient and not panic,” the Serum institute of India said.

According to reports, AstraZeneca has acknowledged a key error in the dosage received by some of the study participants, adding to questions about whether the vaccine’s spectacular efficacy will hold up under additional testing. A group of volunteers that got a lower dose seemed to be much better protected than the volunteers who got two full doses, according to reports.

“The AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine is safe and effective. The Indian trials are running smoothly, with strict adherence to all the necessary processes and protocols. So far, there are no concerns,” Serum Institute said.

Analysis by Oxford-AZ has showed a striking difference in efficacy, depending on the amount of vaccine delivered to a participant. A regimen comprising two full doses given a month apart looked to be just 62 per cent effective while, intriguingly, participants who received a lower amount of the vaccine in a first dose and then the full amount in the second dose were found to be 90 per cent less likely to develop Covid-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the Serum Institute of India on Saturday to understand the process of vaccine production and distribution.

Meanwhile, in an email response to queries by The Indian Express, Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute, said that Phase 3 trials of the Covishield vaccine were underway. “While UK trial results have been released, we expect the data on the Indian trials to be out within a month or so,” he said.

“We want the vaccine to be affordable and accessible to all. For now, it is at a nominal price range of US $ 5-6 per dose . The Indian government will receive a far more affordable price of US $3-4, since it will be buying the vaccines in a larger volume,” said Poonawalla. While the doses will be made available to the Indian government on a priority basis, the vaccine will probably be available in private markets post March-April next year, said Poonawalla.

