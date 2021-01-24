scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 24, 2021
Covid India LIVE Updates: Over 15 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated, says Health Ministry

Coronavirus India Live updates: The overall case tally stands at 1,06,54,533, including 1,84,408 active cases and 1,53,339 deaths.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 24, 2021 10:16:33 am
Covid India LIVE Updates: Over 15 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated, says Health MinistryAn artist taking part in a tableaux in the forthcoming Republic Day parade undergoes a Covid-19 test in New Delhi on Friday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

India coronavirus live updates: India on Sunday reported 14,849 new Covid-19 cases and 155 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The overall case tally stands at 1,06,54,533, including 1,84,408 active cases and 1,53,339 deaths. Kerala touched a new two-month high of 6,960 new cases. Maharashtra reported 2,697 cases.

Meanwhile, India on Saturday completed administering the first dose of the vaccine to more than 15 lakh beneficiaries in the priority groups of healthcare and frontline workers, a week after it rolled out the world’s largest immunisation drive against Covid-19.

A total of 15,37,190 beneficiaries have been vaccinated through 27,776 vaccination sessions till 6 pm on Saturday, the health ministry said.

As per the official data compiled by the Health Ministry on Saturday morning, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana reported the highest cumulative vaccinations in the first week of immunisation drive.

Live Blog

10:16 (IST)24 Jan 2021
India reports 14,849 new Covid-19 cases, 155 deaths

India on Sunday reported 14,849 new Covid-19 cases and 155 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The overall case tally stands at 1,06,54,533, including 1,84,408 active cases and 1,53,339 deaths. Kerala touched a new two-month high of 6,960 new cases. Maharashtra reported 2,697 cases.

A nurse administers the COVID-19 vaccine to a frontline worker, after the virtual launch of the nationwide vaccination drive by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Max Hospital in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (PTI File Photo)

From selfie booths to special badges, hospitals in Delhi are going the extra mile to ensure more healthcare workers come forward to get the Covid vaccine. In Delhi, 25,762 healthcare workers have been administered the vaccine in five days, with 6,967 getting the shot on Saturday — while the turnout was slow on the first three days, it picked up pace on Thursday and Saturday after several hospitals allowed out-of-turn shots for healthcare workers. 24 people reported AEFI (adverse event following immunisation).

Dr Ajeet Jain, nodal officer of Covid-19 at Delhi government’s Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, said the administration has been counselling healthcare workers daily to motivate them to come forward for the vaccination. The hospital, which is also the sole storage facility for the vaccine, has so far inoculated 174 healthcare workers, lowest among the top government hospitals in the first four days. The hospital, however, saw 100 vaccinations on Saturday.

