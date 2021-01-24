Covid India LIVE Updates: Over 15 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated, says Health Ministry

An artist taking part in a tableaux in the forthcoming Republic Day parade undergoes a Covid-19 test in New Delhi on Friday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

India coronavirus live updates: India on Sunday reported 14,849 new Covid-19 cases and 155 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The overall case tally stands at 1,06,54,533, including 1,84,408 active cases and 1,53,339 deaths. Kerala touched a new two-month high of 6,960 new cases. Maharashtra reported 2,697 cases.

Meanwhile, India on Saturday completed administering the first dose of the vaccine to more than 15 lakh beneficiaries in the priority groups of healthcare and frontline workers, a week after it rolled out the world’s largest immunisation drive against Covid-19.

A total of 15,37,190 beneficiaries have been vaccinated through 27,776 vaccination sessions till 6 pm on Saturday, the health ministry said.

As per the official data compiled by the Health Ministry on Saturday morning, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana reported the highest cumulative vaccinations in the first week of immunisation drive.