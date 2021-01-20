Coronavirus India Live Updates: 6.31 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated; Centre cites ‘vaccine hesitancy’

At the Gotri Hospital in Vadodara on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India on Wednesday reported 13,823 new Covid-19 cases and 162 deaths, taking the total tally of cases to 1,05,95,660, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

While there are 1,97,201 active cases in the country, the overall death toll stands at 1,52,718.

India’s Covid-19 vaccination programme crossed the 5-lakh mark on the fourth day with the Centre urging states to address “vaccine hesitancy” among some in the priority group, and indicating that the drive will soon be extended to the larger population.

“The vaccination drive will be further accelerated… Whatever doses of vaccine are made available, we will ensure that they reach maximum beneficiaries. This will be done soon,” said Dr V K Paul, who heads the high-level national expert group on vaccination administration.

While the Health Ministry cited a provisional report at 6 pm to state that 6,31,417 healthcare workers have been vaccinated so far across 11,660 sessions, Paul said that “vaccine hesitancy has to extinguish before the pandemic extinguishes”. Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said states have been directed to engage with beneficiaries.

According to the Health Ministry, only nine adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) that required hospitalisation have been recorded so far. Bhushan said that “only in 0.18 per cent, minor adverse events following immunization have been reported in India”. “And 0.002 percent of them required hospitalisation following immunization. This is in fact the lowest, so far as we know, in the world. Let us see how it evolves going forward,” he said.