Covid guidelines violations: Challans worth Rs 15.18 lakh issued in a single day in Ludhiana

The Ludhiana district administration on Wednesday said that till date, challans worth Rs 50 lakh have been issued for violations of Covid guidelines. On June 2 alone, challans worth Rs 15.18 lakh were issued in Ludhiana to persons who violated the guidelines.

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Agrawal said that on on June 2, 5,563 challans worth Rs 12,95,300 were issued to people for not wearing masks; 2,171 challans worth Rs 2,22,500 were issued for spitting in public and two persons who were found violating home quarantine were fined Rs 1,000.

He said he has already directed police to take strict action against people not wearing masks. He added that these challans can be issued by the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), tehsildar, naib tehsildar, sub-registrar, police officials or gazetted officials. The amount collected from challans is being deposited at the civil surgeon’s office, Ludhiana.

Agrawal said the Punjab government has directed the officials to take strict action against any person violating guidelines.

