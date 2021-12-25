Covid: Rise in Delhi case count, neighbouring Haryana & UP impose night curfew

On the day the Capital recorded 180 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day tally since mid-June, its neighbours Uttar Pradesh and Haryana decided to impose night curfew and ban large gatherings.

In UP, the night curfew, from 11 pm to 5 am, comes into effect Saturday night. The crowd at public gatherings and wedding functions has been capped at 200, while shopkeepers have been instructed not to sell products to customers without masks.

“Our government is working to save lives and livelihood. Follow all guidelines of the Central and state governments to defeat coronavirus,” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in Ayodhya, as the state recorded 49 Covid cases Friday, taking the number of active cases to 266.

In Haryana, too, the government imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am between December 25 and January 5. And as in UP, gatherings of more than 200 in public places have been barred until January 5.

After chairing a meeting to review Covid preparedness in the state, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said: “In view of the possibility of increasing cases of Omicron, from January 1, both doses of vaccination have been made mandatory for entry in all institutions related to the public sector. Along with this, gathering of more than 200 people in public places, other programmes, and movement of the public from 11 pm to 5 am will be strictly banned.” The state recorded 79 Covid cases Friday, taking the active case count to 343.

While there is no night curfew so far in Delhi, where the active case count is 782, Christmas and New Year gatherings have been banned, and authorities have started conducting raids at bars and restaurants flouting norms.