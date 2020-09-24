Covid deaths in Punjab breach 3,000-mark

Ludhiana has also reported maximum cases of infection (16,986). (Representational)

Punjab reported 76 more Covid deaths on Thursday, breaching the 3,000-mark and driving up the total count to 3,066.

There were 1,793 new cases, taking the total tally of persons testing positive for the infection in the State to 1,05,220.

The districts which reported deaths were Mohali (9), Bathinda, Jalandhar and Kapurthala (8 each), Ludhiana (7), Amritsar and Hoshiarpur (6 each), Gurdaspur and Ropar (5 each), Patiala and Sangrur (4 each), Faridkot and Tarn Taran (2 each) and Mansa and Nawanshahr (1 each).

Among the districts with new cases were Ludhiana (206), Jalandhar (188), Mohali (169), Bathinda (158), Amritsar (146), Patiala (135), Hoshiarpur (108), Gurdaspur (104) and Pathankot (77).

Five policemen from Ludhiana city police tested positive. An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted at Sanjh Kendra Sahnewal, two ASIs posted at Police Control Room, an ASI posted at Police Lines and a home guard posted at Haibowal police station, tested positive.

Ludhiana has reported maximum Covid deaths (695), followed by Jalandhar (351), Amritsar (323), Patiala (302), Mohali (158), Sangrur (134), Kapurthala (133), Hoshiarpur (129), Gurdaspur (124), Bathinda (100) and Ferozepur (93).

Ludhiana has also reported maximum cases of infection (16,986), followed by Jalandhar (12,113), Patiala (10,903), Mohali (9,544), Amritsar (9,056). Gurdaspur (5,437), Bathinda (5,360), Hoshiarpur (4,110), Ferozepur (3,475), Sangrur (3,353) and Pathankot (3,191).

There are 20,679 active cases of infection in the state, 443 on oxygen support and 76 on ventilator support. 81,475 patients have been discharged after recovery.

With ENS Ludhiana

