Covid deaths breach 500 mark in Punjab

The number of COVID-19 deaths in Punjab breached 500 mark on Thursday with 26 more deaths driving up the total death count in the state to 517.

The total number of infections reported in the state breached 20,000 mark with another sharpest single-day spike in new cases on Thursday — the fresh cases in single day in the state crossed 1,000 mark — as 1,049 new infections took the total tally to 20,891.

Earlier, the maximum number of fresh cases reported in a single day were 944 on August 1.

The deaths were reported from Ludhiana (13), Jalandhar (seven) and Amritsar, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Patiala, Sangrur and Tarn Taran (one each).

While positive cases were reported from all the 22 districts in the state, in five districts more than 100 cases each were reported on Thursday. Maximum new positive cases were from Ludhiana (190), followed by Bathinda (150), Patiala (136), Jalandhar (114) and Mohali (104).

At least 18 employees of Ludhiana city police, including cops and class-IV staff working at the residence of Ludhiana police commissioner, tested positive. Six cops, comprising two constables from special branch, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and a constable from pension branch, one ASI from CRC branch and a head constable from RW branch — all posted at Ludhiana CP office — tested positive. Four class-IV staffers working at Ludhiana CP’s residence — an electrician, two gardeners and a washerman — tested positive for coronavirus. Other cops who tested positive in Ludhiana city include an ASI from DMCH police post, a constable posted as gunman with DSP (jails), a constable from Tibba police station, two senior constables from Kailash Chowk police post, a constable posted as gunman with a local Congress leader and two cops (a Sub-Inspector and a constable) from Kitchlu Nagar police post.

Meanwhile, DSP (Crime Against Women and Children) Gurbachan Singh tested positive in Jagraon from Ludhiana rural police. His gunman and driver too tested positive.

There were 60 fresh cases in Amritsar district, 54 in Gurdaspur, 46 in Moga, 33 each in Barnala and Ferozepur and 22 in Faridkot. A 52-year-old Sub-Inspector tested positive from Ajitwal police station in Moga.

Ludhiana has reported maximum Covid-19 deaths (144), followed by Amritsar (87) and Jalandhar (71). Ludhiana has reported maximum cases of infection (4,426), followed by Jalandhar (2,845) and Patiala (2,258). Patiala has reported 44 deaths, fourth highest from any district. Amritsar has reported 2,137 cases of infection, fourth highest from any district.

As per official media bulletin, there are 6,715 active cases, 150 of them on oxygen support and 26 on ventilator support. As many as 13,659 patients have been discharged.

