Covid curfew to continue in Noida, Ghaziabad, monitoring to be strict

As the Uttar Pradesh government eases Covid-19 curfew restrictions starting Monday, Noida and Ghaziabad residents will have to wait for relaxations. According to state government officials, curfew will continue to be in place in districts with more than 600 active cases. Gautam Buddh Nagar has 1,472 active cases as of Saturday while Ghaziabad has 1,779.

Both Noida and Ghaziabad are among 20 districts where “stricter” monitoring will take place in order to bring down cases, said officials. Weekend lockdown and night curfew will continue in both districts till further notice. The situation will be reviewed in a week’s time and a decision on relaxation will be taken accordingly.

There are nine districts from Western UP that have active cases greater than 600 presently. Administration in NCR districts will be increasing testing and tracing more people in order to break the chain of infection, said UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

In the last 24 hours, both Noida and Ghaziabad reported 98 fresh infections each. There are 449 Covid deaths in Noida while 436 people lost their lives in Ghaziabad, as per official figures.

Despite a high number of active cases, both districts are now reporting less than 100 cases – a phenomenon last observed prior to the second wave in first week of April. Medical teams will continue routine surveillance and tracing till cases come down below 600. A special testing drive had been launched in rural areas to identify more cases.

The Chief Minister has also issued directives to augment vaccination in NCR districts. So far, Noida has vaccinated nearly 30% population with more than 5 lakh doses administered. The Ghaziabad administration is also looking to vaccinate nearly 12,000 beneficiaries every day.

In districts where curfew has been relaxed, shops will be allowed to open between 7 am and 7 pm while following social distancing protocol. Commercial and industrial activities along with weddings, funerals with limited participation will be allowed. There will be no border restrictions and traffic will move freely within the NCR. The Transport department is looking to resume bus services, albeit with limited capacity and restrictions on standing passengers.

Shops, shopping malls in Gurgaon and Faridabad to reopen

The Haryana government, while extending the lockdown on Sunday, gave relaxations to shopping malls and shops. As per the new regulations, which will be in place till June 7, shopping malls can remain open from 10 am to 6 pm while shops in market places can open from 9 am to 3 pm. There were earlier allowed to open only between 7 am and noon.

“Relaxations have been announced as per requests made by shopkeepers, vendors and businessmen,” Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said while addressing a digital press conference.

He added that specific guidelines for entry of visitors will have to be followed by malls. “Shopping malls will have to follow the prescribed number of visitors and entry-exit time restrictions. As per the revised guidelines for shopping malls, one person per area of 25 square metres would be allowed to remain present at a time… Mall owners have to develop a mobile app to keep a check on entry and exit of visitors. Further, mall owners have been asked to formulate certain regulations for the same and get it approved from the Deputy Commissioners concerned,” Khattar said.