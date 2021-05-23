From Delhi to Kerala: States across India extend lockdowns

Roads remained deserted in Delhi's Anand Vihar on Saturday owing to the ongoing lockdown. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

On Sunday, the health ministry reported that the daily positivity rate for coronavirus infections has declined to 11.34 per cent as India recorded 2,40,842 daily new cases, the lowest figure since April 17.

The decline in positivity rate comes in the backdrop of states extending their lockdowns and, in some cases, imposing fresh restrictions to continue the fight against the pandemic and reduce the burden on the healthcare system.

In the latest round of announcements, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal extended the lockdown in the national capital till May 31, while Uttar Pradesh too extended its partial lockdown for another week.

Here is a look at the states that have extended restrictions to curb the spread of the virus:

Delhi: The ongoing lockdown in Delhi has been extended till the morning of May 31. CM Kejriwal stated that they will begin the unlock procedure in a phased manner thereon if Covid-19 cases continue to decrease.

Uttar Pradesh: The statewide curfew in UP has been extended till 7 am on May 31, which was earlier to set to end on May 24. Coronavirus vaccination drive, industrial activities and other essential services have been exempted, according to the official statement.

Kerala: The ongoing lockdown in the state has been extended till May 30, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Friday. While a triple lockdown will continue in Malappuram district, the strict restrictions have been relaxed in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Thrissur.

Tamil Nadu: The state government extended the ongoing lockdown for another week, starting May 24, with more stringent measures. E-commerce will be allowed to function from 8 am to 6 pm, and vegetables and fruits will be distributed to the public on vehicles through Tamil Nadu’s Horticulture department.

Karnataka: The state government has extended the lockdown till 6 am on June 7. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa clarified that there are no changes in the current restrictions and the lockdown would continue as it had been since April 27.

Jammu and Kashmir: The corona curfew has been extended till 7 am on May 31, the Department of Information and Public Relations tweeted on Saturday. Essential services have been exempted.

Gujarat: Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced that night curfew will be enforced in 36 cities from 8 pm to 6 am till May 28th. All essential services will continue during these restrictions.

Goa: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday announced the extension of a statewide curfew till May 31, prohibiting a gathering of five or more persons in public.

Maharashtra: Maharashtra’s lockdown-like restrictions will continue to be in place till 7 am on June 1, as per the latest announcement. The new restrictions include a mandatory negative RT-PCR test report for those entering the state.



Haryana: The statewide lockdown is set to end on May 24. However, as the cases continue to rise, it is expected that the lockdown will be extended.

Jharkhand: The partial lockdown imposed in Jharkhand will continue to be in place till May 27 with some additional restrictions. Movement of inter-state and intra-state buses were restricted while private vehicles are allowed to move only with e-passes issued by the district administration.

Chhattisgarh: The state will remain under lockdown till May 31 until further announcement.