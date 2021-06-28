Covid concern in Kolhapur: Only district in Maharashtra with over 3% mortality rate

The Covid-19 situation in Kolhapur continues to be a cause of concern, as the only district in Maharashtra with a mortality rate of 3 per cent for over a month. In the number of active cases, Kolhapur trails only Mumbai and Thane.

As of June 27, Kolhapur had a mortality rate of 3.05 per cent, with the number of active cases in the district increasing. A total of 4,651 people in the district have died of Covid-19, while its recovery rate is 89.25 per cent.

Maharashtra, in contrast, has a Covid-19 mortality rate of 2.01 per cent while the recovery rate is 96.75 per cent. On June 27, Mumbai district’s recovery rate was 96 per cent.

Kolhapur registered an increase of new patients by 2,041 on June 26 and 1,637 on June 27 — the highest in Maharashtra — taking the active cases count to 11,780. It has been consistently registering a daily positivity rate above 8.50 per cent.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, along with state health minister Rajesh Tope, had visited Kolhapur a fortnight ago to review the Covid-19 situation and had urged strict implementation of lockdown norms and Covid-appropriate behaviour in the district. The Kolhapur administration had been asked to ramp up testing to identify the infected and isolate them.

In Maharashtra, 19 of its 35 districts have a higher mortality rate than the overall figure for the state.

The highest number of deaths, 16,622, have been recorded in Pune district, followed by 15,396 deaths in Mumbai and 10,305 in Thane district, of the total 1,21,286 Covid fatalities in the state.