Covid compounded global warming fight: Bhupender Yadav

Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday said that the Covid-19 pandemic has “compounded the challenge of fighting global warming” as economic pressures have delayed progress of climate action around the world.

Addressing the United Nation’s Conference to Combat Desertification Conference of Parties at its 15th session in Cote d’Ivoire, Yadav, also the COP president, said India has made significant progress in its commitment to restore 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030, adding that major initiatives have been launched and existing programmes strengthened in meeting Land Degradation Neutrality targets. “Over 229 million Soil Health Cards have been issued to farmers between 2015 and 2019 and this programme has led to a decline of 8-10% in the use of chemical fertilizers and also raised productivity by 5-6%.”, he said.

He added that following the global call for the submission of nominations for World Restoration Flagships, India endorsed six restoration flagships that target the restoration of 12.5 million hectares of degraded land.

“India’s rural livelihood programmes have an underlying ethos of natural resource conservation and restoration. In recovering from the pandemic, we have used our livelihood programmes extensively to work towards land restoration. Building forward better and greener communities, especially for vulnerable groups, will have to be at the heart of the restoration agenda”, he added.