Covid claims youngest victim in Puinjab: 10-day-old infant

A 10-day-old, the youngest casualty in Punjab due to novel coronavirus infection, was among 10 deaths reported Thursday, driving up the fatality count in state due to Covid-19 to 370.

Patiala Civil Surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra said the mother of the male infant was undergoing treatment after testing positive for the infection. “We are awaiting details to know whether the baby had some other health problems,” he said.

Meanwhile, 511 new positive cases were reported, taking the tally of novel coronavirus infections in the state to 15,456.

Apart from the baby from Patiala, the other districts, which reported fatalities include Ludhiana (four), Jalandhar (three), Amritsar (one) and Hoshiarpur (one). Ludhiana reported maximum new cases (143), followed by Ferozepur (73), Amritsar (69) and Jalandhar (67).

Out of the total cases so far, the maximum positive cases have been from Ludhiana (2962), followed by Jalandhar (2225), Amritsar (1799).

As per official media bulletin, there are 4,577 active cases, 135 of them on oxygen support and 18 on ventilator support. 10,509 patients have been discharged.

