Covid claims 3 more Maharashtra cops, toll 124

Three Maharashtra Police personnel have died due to Covid-19 since August 10, taking the toll suffered by the force due to the virus to 124.

Across Maharashtra, 381 police personnel tested positive on Wednesday, taking the total count to 11,773. Among the infected, 9,416 have recovered, data released by the state police revealed.

Head Constable Gajanand Tayade (52) lost his life to Covid-19 on Wednesday. After being diagnosed with the infection on July 27, he was admitted at a Covid care centre in Buldhana. However, as his health worsened, he was shifted to a private hospital in Aurangabad where he succumbed. The police said the constable is survived by his wife and two sons, both of whom have tested positive.

In another incident, while Head Constable Shankar Kadam (57) passed away on August 10, he tested positive on Wednesday. The police said Kadam worked at the Tardeo local arms division and was asked to stay away from duty at the beginning of the pandemic as he was above 55 years old.

Kadam he was admitted to Pune’s Sahayadri hospital on August 8 after he started showing symptoms of Covid-19. “Two days later, his health deteriorated and we lost him,” said an officer, adding that Kadam used to suffer from diabetes and hypertension. He was survived by his wife and a son.

In the third case, a 34-year-old constable, posted at Sangli district, died on August 10. An officer said that the constable, who hailed from Kolhapur, had gone on leave on August 3. “As he developed symptoms of the infection, he was admitted in a hospital on August 9… He was suffering from breathlessness. However, he suddenly passed away the next day,” the officer added.

His Covid-19 test report, which arrived on Wednesday, confirmed that he was infected.

