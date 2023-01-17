India records lowest Covid cases since March 2020

India, on Monday recorded 89 new coronavirus infections, the lowest number of cases since March 27, 2020. The active cases declined to 2,035, according to data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The Covid case tally stood at 4.46 crore (4,46,81,233) and death toll at 5,30,726. A fall of 84 cases was recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in the last 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,48,472, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 percent.

Delhi recorded no new cases of Covid-19 Monday for the first time since March 2020. According to data shared by the state health department, the number of active cases stands at just 10. No Covid-related fatality was reported on Monday. Delhi has logged only one death due to the infection (on January 9) this month.

As many as 931 tests were conducted in the national capital the previous day, data shared by the state health department showed. The city reported just one new case on Sunday with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of India today will hear a suo motu case related to the spread of Covid-19 in prisons across the country.

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday approved market authorisation to Covid-19 vaccine Covovax as a heterologous booster dose for adults who have been administered two doses of Covishield or Covaxin, official sources told PTI. The DCGI’s approval came following recommendation by the Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

“Prakash Kumar Singh, Director of Government and Regulatory Affairs at the Serum Institute of India (SII), had recently written to the DCGI for the approval of Covovax heterologous booster dose for those aged 18 years and above in view of the escalating Covid-19 pandemic situation in some countries,” an official source told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)