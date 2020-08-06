Covid cases surge in Nagpur: Over 220 deaths, 103 in last 6 days

Overall, the region’s total case tally is nearing the 19,000 mark. (Representational) Overall, the region’s total case tally is nearing the 19,000 mark. (Representational)

WITH testing scaled up due to the addition of 21 new facilities to carry out rapid antigen tests, Nagpur district is witnessing a sudden spike in cases of Covid-19. As per the latest report released by officials, Nagpur recorded the biggest single-day jump of 539 cases on Thursday.

Till three days ago, Nagpur had eight testing centres. With Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) adding 21 new centres at different locations, the total number of tests has also gone up significantly. The NMC plans to add 17 more testing centres in the city.

What’s worrying, however, is the growing number of deaths due to Covid-19. In the 24 hours between 5.30 pm on Wednesday and 5.30 pm on Thursday, 25 deaths were registered in the district, which was also the biggest single-day jump so far. The total number of cases in the district has gone up to 7,291, while 4,085 have recovered, taking the discharge rate down to 56 per cent, from 65 per cent till four days ago.

Nagpur has recorded a total of 229 deaths till date, of which 103 have taken place in the last six days alone. This is way higher than the total 101 deaths in the district in the whole month of July. While 151 of those were from within municipal limits, 37 were from rural parts and 41 from outside the district. The mortality rate currently stands at 3.14, which has also started rising fast.

In other parts of Vidarbha, Akola has the second highest death toll of 121, followed by Amravati (80), Yavatmal (39), Buldhana (34) and Washim (18). The overall death toll of the region had now gone up to 539, with Amravati’s figure for Thursday yet to be confirmed.

Asked why the number of daily deaths has suddenly gone up in Nagpur, Indira Gandhi Government Medical College’s Deputy Medical Superintendent, Sagar Pande, said, “More and more patients in bad condition are reporting for treatment. Many of these patients not only have co-morbidities, but also have fibrosis and clogging of lungs, which is beyond any treatment”.

Those who succumbed to the infection on Thursday included two policemen — a 54-year-old assistant sub inspector and a 50-year-old constable. These are the first Covid-19 deaths of policemen in the city.

