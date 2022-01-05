Covid cases rising, Surat book fair cancelled, curbs on kite fest

Due to rising Covid-19 cases, the Surat Municipal Corporation has cancelled its popular books and horticulture fair events, held in the last week of January at Vanita Vishram ground in the city. The international kite flying event will take place on January 9 with limited footfall.

Every year, thousands of people visit the books and horticulture fairs in Surat. Publishers from different parts of Gujarat, Mumbai, Delhi, etc., participate in the fair.

Garden superintendent of SMC S J Gautam said, “Presently, a large number of Covid cases are being reported in Surat, including among students. So we have taken a decision to cancel both events.”

For the kite flying festival, to be organised at the Tapi riverfront in Surat on January 9, only around 400 people will be allowed, officials said.

The academic council meeting of Veer Narmad South Gujarat University, which was going to be held on January 5, has been cancelled. On Tuesday, 13 administrative officials of VNSGU, including Vice chancellor Dr K N Chawda and his wife, tested positive for Covid and are under home isolation.