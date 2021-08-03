‘Pandemic far from over’: Govt says R-number high in eight states

The Centre further said that 44 districts across 12 states and Union Territories reported more than 10 per cent weekly positivity rate in the week ending August 2. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

The Centre Tuesday said India’s reproductive number, or R, an indicator of how fast the Covid-19 pandemic is spreading, is more than 1 in eight states, including Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

An R-value above 1 means more than one person is being infected, on an average, by an already-infected person, and that leads to a surge in cases.

The Centre pointed out that in the last week, 49.85 per cent of the total Covid-19 cases reported in the country were reported from Kerala.

During a press briefing, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry, said: “The R-number is high in eight states of India. Whenever this number is above one, it means that the case trajectory is increasing and it needs to be controlled. US, Canada, Australia and India have 1.2 R number on average.”

The Indian Express had earlier reported that the R-number was declining until the last week of June but in the subsequent period, between June 20 and July 7, it moved up significantly. An analysis by a team of researchers, led by Sitabhra Sinha at the Institute of Mathematical Sciences in Chennai, showed that during this period the R-value for the country as a whole was at 0.88, up from 0.78 for the period between May 15 and June 26.

Agarwal added, “There are 18 districts, including 10 districts of Kerala where an increasing trend in cases is seen. These 18 districts from six states — Kerala, Maharashtra, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh — which are contributing 47.5 per cent of the total Covid cases now. Moreover, there are 44 districts where the case positivity rate is over 10 per cent. These districts are in Kerala, Manipur, Mizoram and Nagaland among others. The number of cases has decreased in 222 districts. On June 1, there were 279 districts where over 100 cases were reported but this number has come down to 57 districts now.”

Agarwal also said the second wave is still not over in India. A high number of Covid cases are being reported across the world and the pandemic is far from over, he added.

Speaking on vaccination, the Health Ministry said that around 47.85 crore doses have been administered in the country so far, including 37.26 crore first doses and 10.59 crore second doses.

“We administered 19.6 lakh doses in May and 43.41 lakh doses in July. The total number of vaccine doses administered in July is more than double of that in May,” Agarwal said.

