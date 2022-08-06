scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 06, 2022

Covid cases rising, Centre asks Delhi, six states to step up vigil, ramp up testing

Delhi has been witnessing a rise in daily Covid-19 cases with the city reporting 2,419 cases and a positivity rate of 12.9 per cent on Friday, according to the government’s daily health bulletin.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 6, 2022 5:53:29 pm
A medic takes a sample from a child for Covid-19 testing in Telangana. (PTI, file)

The Central government has asked Delhi and six other states to ramp up testing, vaccination and promote Covid-19 appropriate behaviour as several parts of the nation report a rising trend in Covid-19 cases.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a letter to Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Telangana said the upcoming festivals and mass congregations may potentially increase the transmission of the virus.

The states must closely monitor the districts reporting higher cases, positivity rates and clusters to prevent further spread of infection and effective case management, Bhushan stressed in the letter dated August 5. The Health Secretary added it is critical to ensure adequate testing is undertaken.

Delhi has been witnessing a rise in daily Covid-19 cases with the city reporting 2,419 cases and a positivity rate of 12.9 per cent on Friday, according to the government’s daily health bulletin. The national capital also contributed to 8.2 per cent of India’s weekly new cases in the week ending August 5.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policyPremium
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flagPremium
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flag
HC judge takes swipe at ‘most superior court’: Progeny of judges bring li...Premium
HC judge takes swipe at ‘most superior court’: Progeny of judges bring li...
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilkPremium
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilk
Also Read |Most Covid-19 deaths in Delhi among those with comorbidities

Citing district-wise data, Bhushan also mentioned that while Maharashtra reported 2,135 average cases per month in July, Kerala’s tally was 2,347.

He requested the states to ensure effective compliance with the revised surveillance strategy for COVID-19.

“In view of some changes in symptoms and clinical manifestation of the disease, it is crucial to monitor and report district-wise influenza-like illness (ILI) and SARI cases in all health facilities as per the guidelines, on a regular basis for detecting early warning signals of the spread of infection. This will enable us to take pre-emptive action if required, in any areas of concern,” he said.

Stressing the importance of genome sequencing of prescribed samples of the international passengers and collection of samples from local clusters of new Covid-19 cases, the Health Secretary said that such samples must be sent promptly by the states and union territories to the designated lab of the INSACOG network for genome sequencing.

He said the states should ensure to accelerate the pace of free administration of precaution doses for eligible population that is being administered in all government facilities till September 30 under the ‘COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav’.

With PTI inputs

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 06-08-2022 at 05:45:03 pm
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Darlings actor Vijay Verma was told 'tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai' during struggle: 'Today SRK has employed me for his film'

2

Vice-Presidential Poll Live Updates: Voting to elect India's next V-P underway; PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi cast their vote

3

Teen singing star, Justin Bieber's mate, Miley Cyrus one-time boyfriend and now CWG swimming gold medalist

4

Rajesh Khanna-Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi caters to the biggest fantasy of the Indian audience - a family that gets along

5

Rahul's Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be what he became?

Featured Stories

Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
India's exclusion from US-led critical minerals alliance points to lack o...
India's exclusion from US-led critical minerals alliance points to lack o...
Explained: What is the India angle in the Twitter vs Musk legal slugfest?
Explained: What is the India angle in the Twitter vs Musk legal slugfest?
Explained: The row over 18% GST on Navratri garba events in Gujarat
Explained: The row over 18% GST on Navratri garba events in Gujarat
RBU to JU to Presidency, Trinamool students wing at centre of raging Beng...
RBU to JU to Presidency, Trinamool students wing at centre of raging Beng...
Heat on him in Punjab, Raghav Chadha earns reprieve with Bill, GST reversal
Heat on him in Punjab, Raghav Chadha earns reprieve with Bill, GST reversal
Silver for Priyanka in 10k race-walk, Sable in steeplechase
CWG Day 9 LIVE

Silver for Priyanka in 10k race-walk, Sable in steeplechase

Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy
Express Research

Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy

Premium
So how did the German leader come to be what he became?
Rahul's Hitler comparison

So how did the German leader come to be what he became?

The India angle in the Twitter vs Musk legal slugfest
Explained

The India angle in the Twitter vs Musk legal slugfest

Varun Gandhi takes 'muft ki revdi' swipe at govt with list of defaulters

Varun Gandhi takes 'muft ki revdi' swipe at govt with list of defaulters

The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained

The RSS's relationship with the national flag

Premium
Why Ranveer Singh's nudes are anything but erotic

Why Ranveer Singh's nudes are anything but erotic

What is a carbon market, and why does India want to create one?
ICYMI

What is a carbon market, and why does India want to create one?

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 06: Latest News
Advertisement