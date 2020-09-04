Covid cases: One lakh and counting

Employees of publishing house - Navneet Education Limited - were also tested, from where nine turned out to be positive. (Representational)

Several members from the BJP headquarters in the state, sadhus of the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan (BAPS) sect and employees of Navneet publishing house were among those who tested positive on Thursday, taking the state tally to over one lakh-mark.

Paresh Patel, office secretary of Gujarat BJP’s state headquarters in Gandhinagar, tested positive Thursday following which he has quarantined himself at home. A BJP leader said that the party was considering whether to allow party workers in large numbers at the headquarters.

In the last week hundreds of workers have been thronging the party office to greet newly appointed party president C R Paatil. Many have also met Patel, also popularly known as Mama. As Patel’s test returned positive, testing of all the workers working at the headquarters was done on Thursday of which around three more were reported to be positive.

Ahmedabad which makes up 30 per cent of the state’s total cases, crossed 31,000-mark on Thursday. Following antigen testing of 150 priests at BAPS temple in Shahibaug over a span of two days, 28 turned out to be positive. Employees of publishing house – Navneet Education Limited – were also tested, from where nine turned out to be positive. 93 construction sites across the city were served notices after labourers tested positive. Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) also declared an orphanage – Shreyas Foundation Anaath Ashram – as well as floor in the Gujarat Gas office in Thaltej as a micro containment zones.

Amreli district got its own Covid-19 testing laboratory on Thursday. Amreli district collector Ayush Oak formally inaugurated the facility at Shantaba Medical College and General Hospital (SMCGH) in Amreli town. An official release said that the laboratory would have the capacity to test an average of 200 samples per day.

SMCGH is the third private medical college in Saurashtra to set up its own Covid-19 testing facility. So far, samples of patients from Amreli were sent to Bhavnagar for Covid-19 testing and results used to take a day or two. But now, they will be available in six hours, the release further said.

“The testing will be free of cost. The government will bear the expenses while infrastructure will be provided by the Trust,” Amreli collector told The Indian Express while referring to Gajera Trust which now runs the hospital.

