Covid cases on the rise, Tomar asks farmers to suspend stir

UNION MINISTER of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday urged farmers to suspend their agitation in view of surge in Covid-19 cases and return to the dialogue table.

Taking to Twitter, Tomar said, “There is no discontent in the minds of farmers. The government is ready to talk to the farmers’ organizations which are against these agrarian reform bills.”

“I will urge the farmers’ organizations to suspend their agitation, if they come for talks, the government is ready to talk to them,” Tomar said in the tweet. “In view of the Covid-19 outbreak, farmers should suspend their agitation.”

Tomar had led the three-member ministerial committee, which participated in 11 rounds of discussions with the protesting farmers. However, these talks were unsuccessful in breaking the deadlock between the government and farm union leaders, who are protesting against the three farm laws since November 26, 2020.

Responding to Tomar’s statement, Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh national president Shiv Kumar Kakka said that if the government is ready for the talks, then it should send an invitation to the farmer unions. “Statements and announcements will not work… ,” Kakka told The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, a Supreme Court committee on the laws has submitted its report to the apex court.