Covid cases in Gujarat surge past 36k with 725 testing positive in a day

Covid-19 cases continued to remain high in Saurashtra-Kutch region that recorded 102 fresh cases on Sunday. The bulk of the cases were reported from Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Junagadh districts. (Representational) Covid-19 cases continued to remain high in Saurashtra-Kutch region that recorded 102 fresh cases on Sunday. The bulk of the cases were reported from Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Junagadh districts. (Representational)

Recording a new peak in the number of new Covid-19 cases, Gujarat on Sunday reported 725 new cases and 18 deaths, taking the state tally to 36,191 and death toll to 1,963.

Surat continued to record a high with 254 new cases being reported on Sunday. Among these, 218 cases were reported from the corporation areas, while another 36 cases came from the district. With this, the total number of cases in Surat has reached 5,968. It also reported six deaths — two from the city and four from district — taking the toll to 182.

Ahmedabad recorded 177 new cases, including 162 from municipal corporation areas and 15 from the district, taking the total number of cases in the city to 21,892. Eight deaths were also reported from Ahmedabad.

Among the new cases is a Polish national, part of the crew of a ship that came for beaching at Alang-Sosiyo Ship-recycling yard in Bhavnagar. Sources said the crew member is a 64-year-old man.

“The person was part of the crew of the ship Pacific Pearl that came to Alang for dismantling. His tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday,” said Captain Arvind Mishra, port officer of Alang.

“He was asymptomatic and has been isolated on the vessel only,” Bhavnagar district collector Gaurang Makwana said.

Bhavnagar district development officer (DDO) Varun Kumar Baranwal said that the crew member was following latest home-isolation guidelines for patients. “He has chosen to remain isolated on board and opted for private consultant,” said the DDO.

Covid-19 cases continued to remain high in Saurashtra-Kutch region that recorded 102 fresh cases on Sunday. The bulk of the cases were reported from Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Junagadh districts.

In Rajkot and Bhavnagar, district areas reported higher number of cases as compared to the city areas. Rajkot rural recorded its highest single day tally of 32 cases while the city saw 10 new cases. On the other hand, Bhavnagar rural logged nine new cases even as seven more persons from Bhavnagar city tested positive.

Junagadh city recorded nine new cases, while four persons from the rural part of the district were confirmed to have contracted the virus. Surendranagar too recorded nine new cases.

With the addition of Sunday’s figures, the total number of cases in Rajkot has gone up to 411 and 338 in Bhavnagar district.

Adding to the existing list of 99 micro containment zones, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has declared 11 more areas under containment, majority of the areas being in West Ahmedabad. These include Naranpura, Paldi, Chandkheda and Nava Vadaj, while two areas are from the South West zone. Remaining five micro containment areas are from East, South and central zones, including Bhaipura, Rajpur, CTM, Punitnagar and Girdharnagar.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.