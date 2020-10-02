Covid cases, deaths double in Haryana in September

Haryana had tested 11,50,126 samples till August 31 out of which 10,79,232 tested negative.

At least 63,867 people in Haryana were infected with the novel coronavirus in the month of September, which comprises a 98.66 per cent rise in case numbers as they stood at the end of August. At least 693 persons died due to coronavirus only in September as compared to 689 till August-end this year. Number of patients who recovered of coronavirus infection in September (60,205), however, was also far more than total number of recoveries till August (52,672).

According to the state Covid bulletins released daily, the total number of people who had got infected with novel coronavirus in Haryana till August 31 was 64,732. However, it reached 1,28,599 till September 30. On the evening of August 31, there were 11,371 active Covid patients in the state that increased to 14,106 by September 30 evening. Similarly, the death toll due to coronavirus infections till August 31 in Haryana was 689 that increased to 1,382 by September 30.

Haryana had tested 11,50,126 samples till August 31 out of which 10,79,232 tested negative. In September, an addition of 7,70,055 samples were tested with an average of over 25,000 daily tests out of which 70,5674 tested negative.

Out of the total over 63,000 new cases of infections, 19,778 cases were only reported in three districts adjoining Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad and Sonipat.

Several other districts located on Delhi-Chandigarh national highway including Panipat, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Panchkula too witnessed a two to three times jump in September in the new cases of novel coronavirus infections compared to end of August.

Gurgaon and Faridabad continue to remain the worst affected districts in Haryana. While Faridabad, which had 12,684 coronavirus positive cases till August 31 added another 7,135 in September, Gurgaon that had 11,931 cases till August end added another 8,782 new cases, Sonipat added 3,861, Ambala (4,068), Rohtak (3,028), Karnal (4,458), Kurukshetra (3,884), Panipat (3,685), Panchkula (3,762), Rewari (2,188), Hisar (3,863), Palwal (1,092), Mahendragarh (1,705), Jhajjar (1,253), Bhiwani (1,351), Nuh (377), Sirsa (2,398), Yamunanagar (2,550), Fatehabad (1,385), Kaithal (1,364), Jind (1,428), and Charkhi Dadri (340).

Till September 30, 2,287 plasma units were collected from Covid-19 recovered patients at Haryana’s four plasma banks established at Faridabad, Panchkula, Rohtak and Karnal and 1,499 patients were given plasma therapy treatment.

In the latest Sero Survey conducted in all districts of Haryana, eight per cent of population was found to be Sero positive.

As on September 30, containment zones were enforced across the state including Ambala (90), Bhiwani (08), Charkhi Dadri (19), Faridabad (195), Fatehabad (56), Gurugram (100), Hisar (531), Jhajjar (649), Jind (16), Kaithal (43), Karnal (62), Kurukshetra (389), Mahendragarh (02), Nuh (11), Palwal (604), Panchkula (243), Panipat (111), Rewari (328), Rohtak (160), Sirsa (36), Sonepat (94) and Yamuna Nagar (70).

As on September 30, Haryana had 46,367 bedded quarantine facilities in dedicated Covid Care Centers and 12,652 beds were available in dedicated Covid Hospitals and in dedicated Covid health centres.

