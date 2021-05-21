Covid care: Surat police go cashless for traffic fines

In an attempt to minimise contact amid Covid-19 pandemic, Surat police has distributed 51 hand-held devices on Thursday among traffic policemen to collect penalties from violators. It also launched an app for the officers.

“One has to be cautious amid this pandemic. To minimise contact, we have introduced cashless payment methods to collect penalties from violators on the road. Penalties can be paid via Google Pay, PayTM, credit card, debit card or net banking on the spot. A slip will be generated from the hand-held devices which will be given to the violator. The person concerned will also get an alert on his mobile phone and a link which will enable him to take printouts afterwards,” Surat police commissioner Ajaykumar Tomar said.

“The penalty amount will be credited to Surat traffic police department’s bank account and later on it will be diverted to the state government’s treasury department,” he added.

Since the onset of the pandemic last year, eight policemen died due to Covid-9 in Surat.

“Some of the family members of the deceased policemen have already got Rs 25 lakh compensation from the state government. Proposal for the rest has already been sent to the state government. We are in touch with the family members,” Tomar said.

Surat police department has also formed a Covid cell to help the policemen suffering from Covid-19, Tomar added. Besides, an app has also been launched on Thursday for policemen wherein the latter with symptoms can put in their details and get advice from doctors. Tomar said that only policemen in Surat city will get benefit of this app.