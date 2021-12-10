Mandaviya says booster dose policy based on approval from experts

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday told Lok Sabha that India’s booster dose policy will not be a political decision but would only be on the basis of approval from experts. He also cautioned members that they should not make any remark on the impact of vaccines without any major reasons as it could trigger vaccine hesitancy, which could adversely impact on the vaccination drive.

“I have been saying that we have two expert groups — National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) and National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC). One of these does the research on vaccines and gives its opinions and the other advises us on immunization – when and how it should be. Both these are scientific groups. This is not something on which we can take a political decision on… We have full trust in these groups. We will go forward on our booster dose policy only after these groups advise us,” Mandaviya said during Question Hour.

The minister was responding to a question by RSP member N K Premachandran, who wanted to know whether the government has taken a stand on booster doses in wake of the spread of the Omicron variant of the virus.

In a written reply, Mandaviya said the NTAGI and NEGVAC are deliberating and considering scientific evidence related to the scheduling of vaccine doses and the need for booster doses.

Congress MP Manish Tewari then said that doctors had told him that “increasingly, there is empirical evidence which is emerging that there are vaccine-related complications which are taking place”.

Pointing out that everybody responds to vaccines in different ways, Mandaviya said, “When a vaccine is approved, it is on the basis of a detailed study. Only then that vaccine is approved. Apart from this, if it ever has a negative effect on someone’s body, then the person goes to the hospital. If there is proof that it is because of the vaccine, the steps are taken then only.”

But the minister added: “I have a request. Without any major reason one should not say this happened with the vaccine, that happened.. This will lead to people losing faith in the vaccine and it could lead to vaccine hesitancy. The vaccination programme is happening at this pace after intense efforts and awareness programmes. You all should cooperate with it.”

Mandaviya said that around 86 per cent of India’s eligible population has received the first dose of the vaccine and the government wishes that 100 per cent vaccination is achieved at the earliest.

Sharing data about the Covid vaccination levels in other countries, including the US, Germany and France, Mandaviya said that India has been doing well on the vaccination front.

According to the minister, states currently have 7 crore vaccines.