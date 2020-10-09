Covid awareness drive: Jan Andolan campaign begins, film industry lends support

The film industry extended support to the Jan Andolan, with Modi’s message being retweeted by film personalities including Salman Khan, Kriti Sanon, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff. (File)

The Union government on Thursday launched a public awareness drive as part of its fight against Covid-19, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ministerial colleagues asking people to take precautions like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. The ‘Jan Andolan’ campaign comes ahead of festivals and the winter season and amid the opening up of the economy.

Modi tweeted, “We have to continue the momentum and protect our citizens from the virus.”

“Let us #Unite2FightCorona! Let us always remember: Wear a mask. Wash hands. Follow social distancing. Practice ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori.’ Together, we will succeed. Together, we will win against COVID-19,” he said.

Home Minister Amit Shah said the pandemic can be fought only when all countrymen come together.

The film industry extended support to the Jan Andolan, with Modi’s message being retweeted by film personalities including Salman Khan, Kriti Sanon, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff. Khan wrote, “…In difficult times mein, only do three things: 6ft ka distance, mask peheno & wash & sanitise ur hands. Let’s implement PM Modi’s – Jan andolan against covid. Come on buck up india! Jai hind!!….”

Ranveer Singh retweeted the PM’s post with the message: “Let us #Unite2FightCorona”.

