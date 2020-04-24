COVID-19’s biggest lesson is to become self-reliant: PM Modi

PM Modi during an interaction with various Sarpanchs across the country. ( Twitter/ @BJP4India) PM Modi during an interaction with various Sarpanchs across the country. ( Twitter/ @BJP4India)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the biggest lesson COVID-19 has taught us is to become self-reliant. During an interaction with Sarpanchs from across the nation via video conferencing, Modi complimented the villagers for describing social distancing in simple words ‘Do Gaz Ki Doori’ (maintaining distance of two yards) so that people can understand it easily.

“The biggest lesson COVID-19 has taught us is to become self-reliant,” Modi told the gram panchayat members, underlining that it is now imperative that villages also become self-reliant for their basic needs.

The prime minister said the coronavirus pandemic has thrown up new challenges which the country never faced before, but it also made people learn new things. Applauding people for observing lockdown rules, the prime minister said it is because of them, the entire world today is talking about how India has responded to COVID-19 crisis. Despite limited resources amid the coronavirus crisis, citizens are taking on this challenge instead of succumbing to difficulties, he said.

Assuring the rural India of safety and protection from coronavirus, Modi said that Common Service Centres (CSC) have been opened to help the rural people. ” There was a time when less than 100 gram panchayats were connected to broadband. Today, over 1.25 lakh gram panchayats have broadband,” said Modi.

India reported 921 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, taking the number of active cases to 17,610. The country has reported 718 deaths and 4,748 recoveries. With this, the total number of cases in India crossed 23,000 to reach 23,077, including one migration. Maharashtra, which set a new record by adding 778 infections to its tally, has 6,430 cases — the highest in the country. The lockdown in India is expected to end on May 3.

