Bihar extends lockdown till Aug 16, allows govt and pvt offices to work with 50% strength

Health workers conduct Covid tests at a camp in Patna. (PTI) Health workers conduct Covid tests at a camp in Patna. (PTI)

Amid nearly a five-time surge in the number of Covid cases over a month, the Bihar government Thursday decided to extend the lockdown in the state till August 16 — the lockdown began on July 16 and was scheduled to end on July 31.

As part of the new restrictions which will come into effect on August 1, government and private offices will be allowed to function with 50 per cent workforce as against the total closure of government and private offices under the current lockdown till July 31.

Follow Coronavirus LIVE updates

Air and railway services will continue as usual while public transport will remain off the roads, except taxis and auto-rickshaws. Private vehicles will be allowed without any passes.

Covid cases have increased from 10,205 on July 1 to 48,001 on July 30, with 203 of the total 285 deaths reported in the last 28 days. The high positivity rate of eight to 12 per cent during the lockdown has remained a matter of grave concern.

“In view of the present situation of Covid-19 in the state, following guidelines imposing further restrictions are being issued…” an order by Special Secretary (Home) Sunil Kumar said, adding that “night curfew would be in place from 10 pm to 5 am except for essential services and trade activities”.

Restaurants, dhabas and eateries will be allowed to function only for home delivery and takeaway services. All commercial and private establishments, except shopping malls, will be allowed to function normally.

Defence, Central Armed Police Forces, treasury, public utilities, disaster management, LPG, PNG, power generation and transmission offices can work with full attendance.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd