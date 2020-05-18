COVID-19 wrap: Karnataka reports highest single-day spike, most cases Maharashtra returnees

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, a total of 1,246 cases have been reported to date while 678 of them are active. Of the active cases, 12 patients are in the intensive care unit.(Representational) According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, a total of 1,246 cases have been reported to date while 678 of them are active. Of the active cases, 12 patients are in the intensive care unit.(Representational)

The rise in fresh coronavirus cases in Karnataka continued to see a substantial hike for the third consecutive day with 99 new cases reported from the state Monday. This is the biggest spike in a single day since the first positive case was confirmed in Bengaluru on March 9.

The number of new cases reported on Sunday was 55 and 36 on Saturday. Meanwhile, as many as 287 new cases have been confirmed in Karnataka since May 14, as most of them accounted to people returning to the state from other places in India.

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, a total of 1,246 cases have been reported to date while 678 of them are active. Of the active cases, 12 patients are in the intensive care unit.

With 530 recovered patients discharged till Monday, the recovery rate in the state is at

42.54 per cent while the fatality rate is at 2.97 per cent. As many as 37 fatalities linked to COVID-19 have been reported from Karnataka so far.

65 of 99 new COVID-19 cases from Maharashtra

According to the statistics issued by the Health Department, as many as 65 of the 99 new cases reported Monday were of people who had a travel history to either Mumbai or Pune in neighbouring state Maharashtra.

The cases identified Monday with a similar travel history are spread across Raichur, Koppal, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Uttara Kannada, Mandya, Belagavi, and Udupi districts of the state alarming the health authorities.

This is expected to have influenced the state’s decision not to allow anyone enter the state from four other states till May 31, including Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu.

Total lockdown on Sundays till May 31

Soon after the meeting held with ministers and top government officers in Bengaluru on Monday, CM Yediyurappa announced that people from states other than Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu will be allowed in a staggered manner.

Other key announcements made on Monday include:

-Buses of all Road Transport Corporations will ply with precautionary measures

-Strict lockdown measures in containment zones and economic activities will be permitted in other areas.

-Sundays will be total lockdown across the state.

Wearing masks mandatory for SSLC exams: Education Minister

Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar Monday announced SSLC exams in the state will be held from June 25 to July 4. He said the exams will be held at 2,879 centres located across the state where social distancing measures will be strictly enforced. As many as 8,48,192 students have registered for the same.

“Every student should mandatorily wear masks. These will be provided to them by the Bharat Scouts and Guides,” Suresh Kumar said in Bengaluru.

He added that thermal screening will be done at the entry points of all exam centres. “If found unwell, such students will be made to sit in another room and write the examination,” Suresh Kumar added.

For second-year PUC or class 12, only English language examination remained to be held. It will be held on June 18, Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said on Monday

Prior permission mandatory for marriage functions: BBMP Commissioner

Reiterating that lockdown regulations will continue till May 31, BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar Monday said citizens will have to get police permission to conduct marriage events.

“Those planning to hold marriage ceremony should get prior permission from respective police officers. Not more than 50 people can attend marriages,” he said.

He added that the maximum number of attendees for a funeral will continue to be capped at 20.

“No permission will be granted for any kind of religious gatherings, fairs or marches,” the BBMP Commissioner added.

Earlier last week, the Karnataka Health Department has issued detailed guidelines to be followed while conducting marriages in the state in the wake of the eased lockdown measures.

While it is mandatory to take prior permission for the event and to get travel passes from local authorities for the movement of people for the function, not more than 50 guests will be allowed to attend the marriage function.

According to the guidelines, the event shall be held only in a place with good ventilation, striking out possibilities of conducting marriages in an air-conditioned auditorium.

Bangalore varsity staff contributes Rs 24.62 lakh for pandemic relief

The teaching and non-teaching staff of Bangalore University contributed a day’s salary amounting to Rs 24,62,879 cumulatively to the Karnataka CM’s Relief Fund in the view of the novel coronavirus pandemic on Monday.

At the same time, Vice-Chancellor K R Venugopal contributed a month’s salary of Rs 1,64,998, as he submitted a cheque to CM Yediyurappa in Bengaluru.

