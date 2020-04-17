Covid-19: Vegetable vendor with co-morbidities dies in Vadodara, leaves authorities baffled

The 31-year-old male, a vegetable vendor, was a resident of Madanzampa area of Vadodara and had reported symptoms first on April 14. (File) The 31-year-old male, a vegetable vendor, was a resident of Madanzampa area of Vadodara and had reported symptoms first on April 14. (File)

A vegetable vendor with no travel history died in Vadodara Thursday, taking the total number of casualties to six in the district. The reports confirmed the case to be coronavirus positive after the patient passed away. Following this, the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) has traced 26 close family contacts of the patient. The VMC has also contacted the doctor whom the patient consulted privately for two days before being referred to GMERS COVID-19 facility in Gotri.

The 31-year-old male, a vegetable vendor, was a resident of Madanzampa area of Vadodara and had reported symptoms first on April 14. He has now become Vadodara’s 135th and the first positive case from this area of the city. According to the administration, the patient had a medical history of hypertension, diabetes and morbid obesity. Medical reports shared by OSD Vinod Rao state the deceased weighed 111 kilograms.

The administration confirmed that the patient visited a hospital in Karelibaug to consult a private doctor on April 14 after he developed fever and weakness.

“He was administered intravenous antibiotic fluids and stayed in the private hospital for three hours. When he felt better, he returned home. On April 15, the patient developed dyspnea (shortness of breath) and complained of heaviness of the chest and discomfort. He consulted the same private doctor again on Thursday and was then referred to GMERS Gotri where he was immediately admitted in a critical condition in the ICCU,” the official release said.

The patient had no history of travel and no known contact with a COVID-19 positive case, officials said. He succumbed early on Thursday evening, although his samples collected for the COVID-19 test earlier in the afternoon tested positive in a report that was tabled at the hospital at 10 pm.

The administration, late on Thursday, said that 26 family members of the deceased live in the same building as the patient on three different floors. “They have been home quarantined as per guidelines until April 30 for 14 days. At present, none of the family members has Covid-19 symptoms.” The administration has also contacted the doctor of the private hospital where he was admitted in daycare in order to seek cooperation in sampling and isolating the staff that attended to the patient on April 14.

This is yet another case that has left the authorities with the task of identifying the source of the infection.

On April 15, a 13-year-old girl from Pratapnagar also died following complications with coexisting celebral palsy. The girl was the daughter of an auto-rickshaw driver and had no history of even an outing in the last month. She is so far, the only case from her neighbourhood, making authorities suspect that her father could have been infected due to contact with other persons.

