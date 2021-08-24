scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
COVID-19 vaccine slots can now be booked via WhatsApp

Union Health Minister said that a slot can be booked by sending 'Book Slot' to MyGovIndia Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp.

New Delhi
August 24, 2021
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said that COVID-19 vaccine slots can now be booked via WhatsApp.

Elaborating on the process, he said one needs to send ‘Book Slot’ to MyGovIndia Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp, verify and then follow the requisite steps.

“Paving a new era of citizen convenience. Now, book #COVID19 vaccine slots easily on your phone within minutes. Send ‘Book Slot’ to MyGovIndia Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp, Verify OTP and follow the steps…Book today: wa.me/919013151515,” Mandaviya tweeted.

