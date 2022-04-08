scorecardresearch
Friday, April 08, 2022
Precautionary doses of Covid-19 vaccine to be available for all adults from Sunday: Health Ministry

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 8, 2022 3:19:56 pm
Precautionary doses of Covid-19 vaccine will now be available for all adults from Sunday, April 10, at private vaccination centres, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

“Those who are 18 years of age & have completed 9 months after the administration of second dose, would be eligible for precaution dose at private vaccination centres,” the ministry said.

The ministry also added that the ongoing “free vaccination programme” at government vaccination centres including immunisation of the eligible population with first and second dose of vaccines as well as giving precaution dose to healthcare workers, frontline workers and senior citizens (population above 60 years of age) would continue and be accelerated.

