India Covid-19 Vaccination Live Updates: Over 2.24 lakh vaccinated, 447 instances of adverse events

India Covid-19 Live updates: Over 2.24 lakh priority group individuals have been vaccinated at the end of two days of India’s inoculation drive. Out of the beneficiaries, only 447 adverse events cases have been reported, 3 of them required hospitalization, with 2 being discharged already, the Union Ministry said on Sunday.
In a first, active cases declined below 2 per cent of the total cases reported in the country on Sunday. Daily new Covid-19 cases have stayed below the 20,000 mark from the last 10 days. The country reported 15,144 new Covid-19 cases and 181 deaths in the past 24 hours. The overall case tally touched 1,05,57,985, with over 2,08 lakh active cases and over 1,52 lakh fatalities.
In other news, a survey conducted by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research found out that smokers and vegetarians may be at a lesser risk of getting infected with the virus, due to having a lower seropositivity.
The second day of the immunisation drive against COVID-19 saw the Health Secretary being administered the vaccine as the total number to get the shots in Tamil Nadu crossed the 6,000 mark on Sunday, with no adverse reaction reported, the government said.
According to updated figures for vaccination on the opening day, 3,027 people were administered Covishield and 99 Covaxin. On Sunday, 2,847 beneficiaries received Covishield and 183 Covaxin and in total, 6,156 persons, including doctors have got the jabs and no adverse reaction was seen, the Tamil Nadu Health department said in an official release. (PTI)
The Maharashtra government is set to restart the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the state from Tuesday.
The state had decided to keep the drive, which began on Saturday, in abeyance for a couple of days following widespread complaints about the Co-WIN (Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network) app, a software designed for real-time registration of data of people who are vaccinated.
However, with the Union government directing all states that the entire process needs to resume and can continue without Co-WIN software in regions where there are technical glitches, the Maharashtra government said that it will resume the drive from Tuesday. (Read Tabassum Barnagarwala's report here)