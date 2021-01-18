India Covid-19 Vaccination Live Updates: Over 2.24 lakh vaccinated, 447 instances of adverse events

A total of 1,795 healthcare workers were vaccinated across 20 sites under AMC on the first day of the drive. (File photo)

India Covid-19 Live updates: Over 2.24 lakh priority group individuals have been vaccinated at the end of two days of India’s inoculation drive. Out of the beneficiaries, only 447 adverse events cases have been reported, 3 of them required hospitalization, with 2 being discharged already, the Union Ministry said on Sunday.

In a first, active cases declined below 2 per cent of the total cases reported in the country on Sunday. Daily new Covid-19 cases have stayed below the 20,000 mark from the last 10 days. The country reported 15,144 new Covid-19 cases and 181 deaths in the past 24 hours. The overall case tally touched 1,05,57,985, with over 2,08 lakh active cases and over 1,52 lakh fatalities.

After halting the vaccine drive due to widespread complaints about the technical glitches in Co-WIN app, the Maharashtra government is set to restart the drive in the state from Tuesday. An expert explains, vaccine route to healthy India – Read here.

In other news, a survey conducted by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research found out that smokers and vegetarians may be at a lesser risk of getting infected with the virus, due to having a lower seropositivity.