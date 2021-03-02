Heading to get a Covid-19 vaccine jab? Here’s the complete list of vaccination centres in your city

Updated: March 2, 2021 8:28:23 pm
India began its second phase of coronavirus vaccination on March 1, targeting senior citizens and people with co-morbidities in the age bracket of 45-59 years.
In the first phase, 1.43 crore doses of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines were administered to two priority groups: healthcare and frontline workers.
While the second phase of vaccination comes at a time when India’s active Covid cases are under control, eight states — Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir and Madhya Pradesh — have been a cause of concern, reporting an uptick in daily cases in the last two weeks.
Along with the Government Health Facilities, Covid-19 vaccination will also be provided at private hospitals empaneled under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB- PMJAY) scheme and the Central Government Health Scheme.
Delhi
The Delhi government has finalised a list of 192 hospitals — 136 private and 56 government — where vaccination will be carried out six days a week.
The cost of the vaccination at private hospitals will be up to Rs 250 per person per dose, while this is free of cost at government health facilities.
Government hospitals
Aruna Asaf Ali Govt. Hospital
Balak Ram Hospital
GB Pant Hospital
Hindu Rao Hospital
Kasturba Hospital
Lok Nayak Hospital
Maulana Azad Medical College
Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital
ESI Hospital Rohini DH
Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital DH
Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital Rohini DH
CRPF Composite Hospital, Jharoda Kalan
RHTC Najafgarh
For full list of government hospitals, click here
Private hospitals
Delhi Heart and lung hospital
Jeevan Mala Hospital
Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital, Pusa Road
St. Stephens Hospital
Indian Spinal Injuries Centre
Metro Hospital and Cancer Institute
Saroj Medical Institute, Jail Road, Rohini
Sunrise Hospital, Rohini
Mool Chand Kharaiti Ram Hospital
National Heart Institute
VIMHANS Hospital
Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, Punjabi Bagh
Sanjeevan Hospital, Daryaganj
For full list of private hospitals, click here
Govt sites for third phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive
GMCH-32 CHD B Block 5th Floor Site 1
GMCH-32 CHD B Block 5th Floor Site 2
GMSH-16 CHD OPD Block 5th Floor Site 1
GMSH-16 CHD OPD Block 3rd Floor Site 2
Police Hospital, Sector 26, Chandigarh
Police Hospital, Sector 26 Chandigarh Site 2
Civil Hospital, Sector 45, Chandigarh
Civil Hospital, Manimajra, Chandigarh
HWC (Dispensary), Sector 49, Chandigarh
PGIMER Lecture Theatre Complex, Chandigarh
Advance Pediatric Centre PGI, Chandigarh
Community Centre, Sector 23, Chandigarh
ESI Hospital, Ramdarbar, Chandigarh
Sites for online registration
GMSH 16 CHD OPD Block
GMCH 32 CHD B Block
Civil Hospital Sector 45 CHD
Civil Hospital Manimajra CHD
HWC, Sector 49
On site registration would be available at all the sites including private hospitals.
Private centres
Santokh Hospital, House Number 846, Sector 38-A
Chaitanya Hospital, Site No. 1 and 2, Sector, 44-C
Healing Hospital and Institute of Paramedical Sciences, SCO 18-19, Sector 34-A
Landmark Hospital, House Number 846, Sector 38-A
Dharam Hospital, House Number 2040, Sector 15-C
The Government COVID Vaccination Centres (CVC) will provide free vaccinations to age-appropriate groups, However, private hospitals will charge Rs 250 per person per dose.
Pune
Currently, Pune has 14 Covid vaccination centres.
Kamla Nehru Hospital in Mangalwar Peth
Jayabhai Sutar Hospital in Kothrud
Rajiv Gandhi Hospital in Yerawada
Sassoon General Hospital
Ganagaram Karne hospital on Nagar road
Kalas Hospital in Yerawada
Malti Kachi Hospital in Bhavani Peth
Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Dias Plot
Bindu Madhav Thackeray Hospital in Warje
Bartakke Hospital in Warje
Bhangire Hospital in Mohammadwadi
Pote Hospital in Sahakarnagar
Aundh Institute of Medical Science in Aundh
Inlaks and Budhrani Hospital in Koregaon Park
Hyderabad
Gandhi Hospital
Osmania General hospital
Fever Hospital
ENT Hospital
SD EYE Hospital
DH King Koti
AH Malakpet
AH Golconda
AH Nampally
Paldar UPHC
Nizamia TIBI Hospital
ESIC Medical College Hospital
Kerala
Government vaccination centres
TSC Hospital Private Limited, N.H By pass road, S N Nagar, Kulathoor, Thiruvananthapuram
Attukal Devi Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd., Attukal, Manacaud Po., Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala 695009
India Hospitals, Gandhari Amman Kovil Rd, Santhi Nagar, Thampanoor, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala 695001
Goutham Hospital, PB No. 868, Panayappilly, Kochi – 682 005
Silverline Hospital # 53/307 A, K P Vallon Road, Kadavanthara P O., Kochi: 682020
Lakshmi Hospital, Diwan’s Road, Ernakulam: 682016
For list of private hospitals, click here
Assam
Government centres
Guwahati Medical College & Hospital, Guwahati
Assam Medical College & Hospital, Dibrugarh
Silchar Medical College & Hospital, Silchar
Jorhat Medical College & Hospital, Jorhat
Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College & Hospital, Barpeta
Tezpur Medical College & Hospital, Tezpur
Diphu Medical College & Hospital, Diphu
Private centres (All in Guwahati)
Apollo Hospital
Downtown Hospital
GNRC Hospital
Healthcity Hospital
Nemcare Hospital
Marwari Nursing Home
Chennai
Public Health And Welfare Society, Ramakrishnapuram, West Mambalam
Appasamy Hospitals, Arumbakkam
Sampat Nursing Home, Mylapore
Faith Multispecialty Hospital, Konnur, Villivakkam
Soorya Hospital Saligramam, Saligramam
Xcellent Care Super Speciality, Velachery
Thalessemia Welfare Hospital, Taramani
Prashanth Hospital Velachery, Velachery
Adyar PM Hospital, Adyar
Bloom Health Care, Velachery
Abhijay Hospital Perambur, Venkatesan, Perambur, Chennai
Hycare Super Speciality Hospital, Arumbakkam
The complete list could be found here under the title ‘Hospital list for COVID Vaccination’.
Bengaluru
Government centres
KC General Hospital, Jayanagar
General Hospital, Bangalore
Medical College and Hospital
Bowring Medical College Hospital
CV Raman General Hospital
Private centres
Vikram Hospital,
Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road
Raghavendra People Tree Hospital
Sapthagiri Institute of Medical Sciences
Columbia Asia Hospital, Yeshwanthpur
Apollo Hospital, Sheshadripuram
Columbia Asia Hospital, Sarjapur
Columbia Asia Hospital, Whitefield
Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road
Apollo Hospital, Bannerghatta Road
Sparsh Hospital
Rajarajeswari Medical College & Hospital
BGS Global Institute of Medical Sciences
Columbia Asia Hospital, Hebbal
Aster CMI Hospital, Hebbal
Apollo Speciality Hospital, Jayanagar
Dayanand Sagar Hospital
Kumaraswamy Layout; Mallige
Hospital, Sushrusha Hospital
MS Ramaiah Medical College and Hospital.
All rural centres in Karnataka will have both online and walk-in registration and vaccination, according to the health department.
