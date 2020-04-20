Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Govt eases restrictions across country barring containment zones

People stand in queue outside a grocery store amidst a nationwide lockdown restricting most human activity People stand in queue outside a grocery store amidst a nationwide lockdown restricting most human activity

Even as the country recorded 1,334 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, the government is easing a number of restrictions currently in place from Monday. Barring the containment zones demarcated by the states, people across the country will be able to enjoy certain relaxations while observing safety measures such as social distancing and mandatory use of masks.

The Covid-19 tally in India stands at 16,116 and as many as 2,231 COVID-19 patients, which is around 14.19 per cent, have been cured. The figures also include 519 deaths.

Maharashtra continued to be the worst-affected state with 552 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the largest single-day spike, news agency PTI reported. Gujarat and Tamil Nadu also witnessed a surge in the number of cases, with 367 new cases and 105 positive cases, respectively. Telangana, meanwhile, extended the lockdown till May 7. Follow Indian Express Covid-19 tracker for latest updates

With India entering the 26th day of the lockdown, the Ministry of Home Affairs allowed the movement of stranded migrant labourers within a state in buses. However, it prohibited inter-state movement of such labourers from where they are currently located.

Meanwhile, a day before its guidelines on phase two of the Covid-19 lockdown come into effect, the Centre on Sunday banned e-commerce companies from delivering non-essential items. They will, however, be allowed to continue supplying essentials.

The DGCA also directed airlines to stop taking bookings post the lockdown. Issuing a circular in this regard, the DGCA said that no decision has been taken to resume passenger flights from May 4 and that airlines should refrain from booking tickets. (Click to follow our coverage of Covid-19)