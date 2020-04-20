Follow Us:
Sunday, April 19, 2020
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Govt eases restrictions across country barring containment zones

Coronavirus COVID-19 Tracker India LIVE Updates: The Covid-19 tally in India stands at 16,116 and as many as 2,231 COVID-19 patients, which is around 14.19 per cent, have been cured. The figures also include 519 deaths.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 20, 2020 1:13:06 am
coronavirus, coronavirus news, covid 19 tracker, covid 19 india tracker, coronavirus latest news, coronavirus news today, coronavirus italy, coronavirus spain, coronavirus us, coronavirus italy news, covid 19 india, coronavirus latest news, coronavirus live news, coronavirus india, coronavirus india news, coronavirus india live news, coronavirus in india, coronavirus in india latest news, coronavirus latest news in india, coronavirus cases, coronavirus cases in india, coronavirus lockdown, coronavirus india update, coronavirus india state wise, coronavirus india update live People stand in queue outside a grocery store amidst a nationwide lockdown restricting most human activity

Even as the country recorded 1,334 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, the government is easing a number of restrictions currently in place from Monday. Barring the containment zones demarcated by the states, people across the country will be able to enjoy certain relaxations while observing safety measures such as social distancing and mandatory use of masks.

Maharashtra continued to be the worst-affected state with 552 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the largest single-day spike, news agency PTI reported. Gujarat and Tamil Nadu also witnessed a surge in the number of cases, with 367 new cases and 105 positive cases, respectively. Telangana, meanwhile, extended the lockdown till May 7. Follow Indian Express Covid-19 tracker for latest updates

With India entering the 26th day of the lockdown, the Ministry of Home Affairs allowed the movement of stranded migrant labourers within a state in buses. However, it prohibited inter-state movement of such labourers from where they are currently located.

Meanwhile, a day before its guidelines on phase two of the Covid-19 lockdown come into effect, the Centre on Sunday banned e-commerce companies from delivering non-essential items. They will, however, be allowed to continue supplying essentials.

The DGCA also directed airlines to stop taking bookings post the lockdown. Issuing a circular in this regard, the DGCA said that no decision has been taken to resume passenger flights from May 4 and that airlines should refrain from booking tickets. (Click to follow our coverage of Covid-19)

Coronavirus COVID-19 Tracker India LIVE Updates: Nearly 16,000 cases in India; Lockdown exemptions to come into effect from Monday

Patients maintaining social distance outside a private clinic in Bibvewadi in Pune. (Express Photo: Pavan Khengre)

The Delhi government, a day before the lockdown is set to be eased in the country, announced the city will not lift any prohibitions as the number of coronavirus cases was on the rise. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the decision will be reviewed after a week. He repeatedly referred to the situation in European countries such as Italy, Spain and France in making a case for prohibitory measures, which have been in force in the city for nearly a month now.

Punjab also ruled out out any relaxation in the curfew in the state, except as needed to ensure free procurement of wheat, till May 3, when the situation will again be reviewed.

Explained: How SARS-CoV-2 behaves in a household setting

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh ordered strict enforcement of the curfew in all districts by the DCs, with no relaxation or concessions even during the Ramzan period beginning this week.

Delhi Police at check-post to ensure people are following lockdown.

In Maharashtra, Pune and Thane were also declared containment zones, with boundaries sealed off.

On a linkedln post on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the coronavirus outbreak had significantly changed the contours of professional life and these days, home was the new office and internet the new meeting room.

Read | Here’s a list of what opens and what does not

“I have also been adapting to these changes. Most meetings, be it with ministerial colleagues, officials and world leaders, are now via video conferencing,” Modi said.

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Gujarat, Tamil Nadu see surge in cases; Kerala reports 13 more recoveries Chandigarh: Health department workers taking a door to door survey of residents after a rise in Covid-19 cases in the city, on Sunday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

The need of the hour is to think of business and lifestyle models that are easily adaptable, the PM said. “Doing so, would mean that even in a time of crisis, our offices, businesses and commerce could get moving faster, ensuring loss of life does not occur,” he said.

Today, the world is in pursuit of new business models, PM Modi said, adding that India, a youthful nation known for its innovative zeal, can take the lead in providing a new work culture.

