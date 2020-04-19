Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Total number of cases near 15,000; 26 of Delhi family test positive

The Red Fort in Old Delhi is lit with lamps and candles to observe the world heritage day on Saturday. The lights read, "hum jeetengay (We shall overcome this)". (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

Three districts — Patna (Bihar), Nadia (West Bengal) and Panipat (Haryana) — which had not reported any new cases for over 14 days, have seen fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

However, 22 new districts, spread across 12 states and Union territories, have not reported any fresh cases in the last 14 days. These are Lakhisarai, Gopalganj and Bhagalpur in Bihar; Dholpur and Udaipur in Rajasthan; Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir: Thoubal in Manipur; Chitradurga in Karnataka; Hoshiarpur in Punjab; Rohtak and Charkhi Dadri in Haryana; Lohit in Arunachal Pradesh; Bhadrak and Puri in Odisha; Karimganj, Golaghat, Kamrup Rural, Nalbari and South Salmara in Assam; Jalpaiguri and Kalimpong in West Bengal; and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

The cloth material used to produce bright orange uniform worn by trackmen, and the plain white uniform worn by other railway staff will now used to make over one lakh washable face masks by Railways as the government makes wearing masks mandatory for public places and at work.

The Common Man statue is wearing a protective mask due to coronavirus pandemic, in Mumbai (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Northern Railway, which has been leading the charge in making COVID-19-related material, like isolation coaches, PPE coverall suits and hand sanitiser, has issued instructions to make the masks from the cloth in its store with the material meant for standard-issue uniform of railwaymen. Each mask will cost Rs 5.94, whereas the same quality mask in market costs around Rs 7.50, officials have found.

The recovery model being used in Kerala’s Kasaragod, which had reported the third case of COVID-2019 in the country — a student airlifted from Wuhan — has been showcased by the Union health ministry as one of the success stories of the fight against the pandemic in country. This is the second such showcase after the ‘Agra model’ was showcased recently.

Kasaragod, which saw its first case in early February, has so far reported 168 cases and no deaths. So far, 113 people have recovered.

The administration relied on aggressive testing, technology, foolproof contact tracing on the ground and an effective public awareness campaign on social distancing, said joint secretary Lav Agarwal at the Union Health Ministry’s daily COVID briefing.

While there are hundreds of coronaviruses that cause diseases in animals such as pigs, camels, bats and cats, till date seven different types of coronaviruses have been identified that infect humans. What are they and what kind of symptoms do they cause?

Doctors check temperature of patients outside a hospital building to avoid the spread of Coronavirus infection (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA)

Coronaviruses are a large family of single-stranded RNA viruses that cause diseases in animals and humans. In humans, the viruses usually cause mild to moderate upper-respiratory tract illnesses such as the common cold. In the last two decades, more aggressive coronaviruses have emerged that are capable of causing serious illness and even death in humans. These include SARS-CoV, MERS and now SARS-CoV-2.

Before SARS-CoV-2 and MERS, SARS-CoV was the first example of a human coronavirus that could cause serious illness in humans in the form of severe acute respiratory syndrome. Other human coronaviruses such as OC43 and 229E are known to cause the common cold, whereas NL63 is associated with serious respiratory symptoms such as upper respiratory tract infection and pneumonia.

