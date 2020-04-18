Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Over 1,000 cases in a day, govt says lockdown helped
Coronavirus COVID-19 Tracker India LIVE Updates: In the last 24 hours, 1,076 new cases and 32 deaths were reported, taking the total to 13,835 cases. While Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state with 194 deaths, Indore in Madhya Pradesh has become India’s most worrisome hotspot.
Food supply distribution in hotspot zones (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: With total number of cases nearing 14,000, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday that the doubling time of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases — number of days taken for cases to double — has dropped to 6.2 days over the past week, as compared to three days before the nationwide lockdown began on March 25. Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said three strains of the virus have been detected in India so far. While this will have no bearing on the efficacy of a drug, as and when it is developed, it may affect the efficacy of a vaccine.
In the last 24 hours, 1,076 new cases and 32 deaths were reported, taking the total to 13,835 cases, including 1,766 recoveries and 452 deaths. While Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state with 194 deaths, Indore in Madhya Pradesh has become India’s most worrisome hotspot. Officials in Indore have started to prepare for an eventuality where they outnumber the beds available in the city. A decision has also been taken to screen “every single resident” in Indore, a city with a population of around 30 lakh people, over the next few weeks. Kerala, on the other hand, appears to have flatten the curve with more recoveries than active cases. The state, which had reported India’s first three COVID-19 cases, has recorded two deaths so far and 138 active cases. (Click to follow our coverage of Covid-19)
On the economic front, the Reserve Bank of India has announced relaxation in the ways and means advances (WMA) limit for states by 30 per cent in addition to the 30 per cent announced earlier on April 1, as the country waits another 16 days for the end of the lockdown period on May 3.
Coronavirus COVID-19 Tracker India LIVE Updates: Reaching out to students during lockdown, Doordarshan and All India Radio are broadcasting virtual classes and other educational content through their regional channels across the country on TV, radio and YouTube.
As all schools across the country are closed, these virtual classes are helping lakhs of students, especially those in Class 10 and 12, in preparation for their board and competitive examinations, according to an official statement. The virtual learning through DD and AIR include curriculum-based classes for primary, middle and high-school level students.
A Pre-primary school child taking her classes online during the lockdown in North Kashmir's Bandipora. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)
A 21-year-old man from Pune, who surreptitiously travelled 370 km on his two-wheeler, sneaking in through three ‘sealed’ district borders to reach Parbhani earlier this week, became the first Covid-19 positive patient in the district which so far had managed to remain in ‘Green Zone’ with no reported case so far.
Fire brigade personnel disinfect an ambulance in Pune (Expess photo by Arul Horizon)
The man, who hails from Jawala Bazaar in Hingoli District and works at a furniture store in Bhosari near Pune, left his residence in Bhosari on April 12 night and reached his brother-in-law’s home in Parbhani next morning. As he was complaining of throat irritation, he was taken to a public health centre by the relative where a throat swab was taken and sent to a lab. The result came positive on Thursday.
Doubling rate of coronavirus cases less than national average in these states, UTs
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said three strains of the virus have been detected in India so far. While this will have no bearing on the efficacy of a drug, as and when it is developed, it may affect the efficacy of a vaccine, said Dr R R Gangakhedkar, head of epidemiology and infectious diseases, ICMR.
Women from Zamrudpur receive food at an MCD school in Delhi (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
“Before the lockdown, the doubling rate was three days. Going by the number of cases in the last seven days, the doubling rate has been 6.2 days. In 19 states and Union Territories, the doubling rate is less than the national average,” Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, said at the daily briefing.
These states and UTs are: Kerala, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Puducherry, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Assam, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka.
Agarwal said the average growth factor of cases between March 15 and 31 was 2.1, while it was 1.2 between April 1 and 15. “There has been a 40% decline in growth and it has come with an increase in testing of samples. We are doing better than most countries,” he said.
With over 3,000 coronavirus cases and 194 deaths, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state in the country. This, as it faces the crisis of thousands of anxious migrant labourers wanting to go home, and slum clusters where social distancing remains an idea far-fetched from reality.
Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with over 3,000 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (Express photo/Pradip Das)
The state, with a population of over 11 crore (according to the 2011 census), currently has over 3,205 positive cases of novel coronavirus, including 300 recoveries and 194 deaths. The metropolitan city of Mumbai is a hotspot, having recorded 117 deaths so far, and a newly sworn-in Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP government is on its toes with all economic activity brought to a halt for at least 40 days.
