Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Over 1,000 cases in a day, govt says lockdown helped

Reaching out to students during lockdown, Doordarshan and All India Radio are broadcasting virtual classes and other educational content through their regional channels across the country on TV, radio and YouTube.

As all schools across the country are closed, these virtual classes are helping lakhs of students, especially those in Class 10 and 12, in preparation for their board and competitive examinations, according to an official statement. The virtual learning through DD and AIR include curriculum-based classes for primary, middle and high-school level students.

Man from Pune who slipped in despite check-posts is first Covid-19 patient in ‘Green Zone’ Parbhani

A 21-year-old man from Pune, who surreptitiously travelled 370 km on his two-wheeler, sneaking in through three ‘sealed’ district borders to reach Parbhani earlier this week, became the first Covid-19 positive patient in the district which so far had managed to remain in ‘Green Zone’ with no reported case so far.

The man, who hails from Jawala Bazaar in Hingoli District and works at a furniture store in Bhosari near Pune, left his residence in Bhosari on April 12 night and reached his brother-in-law’s home in Parbhani next morning. As he was complaining of throat irritation, he was taken to a public health centre by the relative where a throat swab was taken and sent to a lab. The result came positive on Thursday.

Doubling rate of coronavirus cases less than national average in these states, UTs

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said three strains of the virus have been detected in India so far. While this will have no bearing on the efficacy of a drug, as and when it is developed, it may affect the efficacy of a vaccine, said Dr R R Gangakhedkar, head of epidemiology and infectious diseases, ICMR.

“Before the lockdown, the doubling rate was three days. Going by the number of cases in the last seven days, the doubling rate has been 6.2 days. In 19 states and Union Territories, the doubling rate is less than the national average,” Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, said at the daily briefing.

These states and UTs are: Kerala, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Puducherry, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Assam, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka.

Agarwal said the average growth factor of cases between March 15 and 31 was 2.1, while it was 1.2 between April 1 and 15. “There has been a 40% decline in growth and it has come with an increase in testing of samples. We are doing better than most countries,” he said.

Here’s how Maharashtra is dealing with the Covid-19 outbreak

With over 3,000 coronavirus cases and 194 deaths, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state in the country. This, as it faces the crisis of thousands of anxious migrant labourers wanting to go home, and slum clusters where social distancing remains an idea far-fetched from reality.

The state, with a population of over 11 crore (according to the 2011 census), currently has over 3,205 positive cases of novel coronavirus, including 300 recoveries and 194 deaths. The metropolitan city of Mumbai is a hotspot, having recorded 117 deaths so far, and a newly sworn-in Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP government is on its toes with all economic activity brought to a halt for at least 40 days.

Explained: Guidelines for non-immigrant visa holders in the US amid COVID-19

Government offices to reopen with senior staff from April 20

In Mumbai, migrants lose hope, money: For how long, they ask

Govt wants to use PMJAY for free coronavirus testing in private labs, but 2 cr families missing from database

