COVID-19: Staff screened; enclosures sanitised at Pune zoo

In wake of the Central Zoo Authority’s (CZA) directives amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park in Pune started sanitising animal enclosures and screening its staff.

The CZA on Monday asked zoos across the country to remain on high alert, after a tiger tested positive for COVID-19 in the United States. Currently, the zoo houses nine tigers, two lions, three leopards, a bear, among other animals.

“As per the CZA’s directives, vehicles transporting meat for animals are being disinfected and animal enclosures are being sanitised,” zoo director Rajkumar Jadhav said.

The zoo has also started screening its staff and they have been asked to wear caps, masks and gloves and take proper precautions while dealing with animals, he said.

The staff and veterinarians were instructed to report any abnormal behaviour or symptoms in animals to the higher authorities, the official said. “The animals will be screened immediately if any symptoms are found,” he said.

The zoo has remained shut since March 14 and only select staff is allowed in the premises, he added.

