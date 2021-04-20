Covid-19 second wave: US advises its citizens to avoid travelling to India

Amid the surge of covid-19 cases, the US’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had advised its citizens to avoid travelling to India. In its advisory, the CDC stated that there is “very high level of covid-19” in India.

In a statement, the CDC said: “Because of the current situation in India even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants and should avoid all travel to India. If you must travel to India, get fully vaccinated before travel. All travellers should wear a mask, stay 6 feet from others, avoid crowds, and wash their hands.”

The CDC also issued travel recommendations for fully vaccinated travellers which stated: “If you are fully vaccinated, then do not have to get tested before leaving the United States, unless your destination requires it and you do not have to self-quarantine after you arrive in the United States.”

Earlier on Monday, Britain announced that India was being added to its “red list” – banning all arrivals from this country except for UK or Irish nationals, who must pay to stay in a government-approved quarantine hotel for 10 days on their return.

On Sunday, Hong Kong had barred flights from India on fears of the mutated coronavirus strain. Previously, New Zealand had also restricted travellers from India.