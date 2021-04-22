Kerala: RT-PCR test or 14-day isolation to enter state

On a day Kerala recorded its highest single-day jump in Covid cases, the state government revised rules for travellers to the state, asking them to either undergo an RT-PCR test or remain in isolation for 14 days.

According to the revised rules, irrespective of vaccination status, a person should undergo RT-PCR test within 48 hours prior to entering the state or immediately after entering the state. Those undergoing RT-PCR should remain in isolation till the result is declared. Even if a test is reported negative, they should abstain from social gatherings.

On Wednesday, the state reported 22,414 cases, its highest-ever single-day spike, taking the active caseload to 1.35 lakh. Testing was ramped up to 1.21 lakh in the past 24 hours.

After a review meeting, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters that if the state adopted a strategy to delay the peak in the first wave of the pandemic last year, this time the strategy is to “crush the curve”. Local bodies would have a larger role in containment activities and should ensure that rules to break the chain are being followed, he said.